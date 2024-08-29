Selena Gomez Says She Has No Plans To Release New Music

Selena Gomez Says She Has No Plans To Release New Music. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Sam Prance

It looks like we could be waiting for Selena Gomez's new album SG3 and a tour for quite a long time.

Selenators, does SG3 sound like something you want? Well, let me tell you you're never gonna get it...at least not very soon.

Ever since Selena Gomez first teased that she was recording a brand new album, fans have been desperate to hear it. Since she released 'Rare' in 2020, Selena has dropped a Spanish EP ('Revelacion') and multiple standalone singles ('Single Soon', 'Love On') but an album is yet to be announced. She's also returned to acting starring in Only Murders in the Building.

Now, Selena has updated fans on when we might get to hear new music from her and it's not looking good for Selenators.

Selena Gomez hits the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Speaking to Variety ahead of the release of Only Murders in the Building season 4, Selena was asked about new music and essentially revealed that she has no plans to release anything at the moment. Referring to her acting career, Selena said: "I’m in love with this right now. I’m enjoying this."

This isn't the first time that Selena has suggested she might put her music career on hold either. Speaking to Vogue in 2021, Selena said: "I want to give [music] one last try before I maybe retire music..[I want to] give myself a real shot at acting."

Talking on the Smartless podcast in January, Selena said: "I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else. I don’t think I’m the best singer - but I do know how to tell stories."

Selena later clarified with Rolling Stone: "I love film. I love TV. I just feel like I have not done a lot of the things that I want to do in that space. It’s not ‘no, never’ [to music], it’s more that I would like to explore [acting] more."

Selena Gomez at The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival for Emilia Perez. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

While it sounds like Selena is putting the breaks on music for now, she did release 'Single Soon' last August and a new song called 'Love On' in February. She later told Billboard that both 'Single Soon' and 'Love On' might not even be part of SG3.

She explained: "I would like to say that am working towards an album. I feel like I’m brewing and I’m in the process of really creating some great songs, hopefully. I don’t know if they would fit with what I’m gonna go with."

After press for Only Murders in the Building season 4 wraps, Selena is set to promote her award-winning film Emilia Pérez and the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Whether or not Selena finishes her album after that or simply moves on to her next acting project is yet to be seen.

With Selena set to play Linda Rondstadt in a new biopic, we should at least get some covers on the soundtrack.

And whenever Selena wants to release another 'Bad Liar' or 'Fetish', we'll be ready!

