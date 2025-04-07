MAFS Australia's Ryan's sarcastic reaction to Clint and Jacqui's engagement

7 April 2025, 12:51

MAFS Australia's Ryan's sarcastic reaction to Clint and Jacqui's engagement
By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Jacqui and Clint are engaged! Here's how Jacqui's ex-husband reacted to the news...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Whether you're watching via the UK timeline or the Australian timeline (where the show has already finished), you'll be aware that Married at First Sight Australia's Jacqui and Ryan had a somewhat tumultuous marriage.

From Jacqui's extensive 'rap sheet' about Ryan to news that she has filed a police report against him since filming and was even granted an interim restraining order - it's clear things are a little bit sour between the two. It seems news of Jacqui getting engaged to Clint, yes engaged, hasn't helped their relationship anymore.

Clint proposed to Jacqui during a MAFS Australia reunion viewing party with cast mates like Billy and Dave in attendance. Meanwhile, the likes of Ryan, Jamie, Carina, Awhina, Tony and more were at a separate reunion viewing party but the news of Jacqui and Clint's engagement travelled to them fast.

Jacqui and Ryan on MAFS Australia
Jacqui and Ryan on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

As expected, Ryan was pretty vocal in his reaction to the engagement and despite news that Jacqui secured an interim restraining order against him, his first move was to call Clint.

"Kia's calling Ferrari," Ryan said in reference to how Clint said during the the reunion episode that Jacqui had gone from a Kia to a Ferrari in her move to be with Clint after her failed marriage with Ryan.

Unsurprisingly, Clint didn't respond to Ryan's call. However on the news of the engagement, Ryan said: "I am ecstatic, over the moon, true love prevails baby."

Later he took the mic from a Daily Mail reporter and said: "I just want to say, cheers to the happy couple. It was completely candid, completely unplanned, not a publicity stunt whatever. I'm so happy."

Clint proposed to Jacqui at the So Dramatic! viewing party
Clint proposed to Jacqui at the So Dramatic! viewing party. Picture: Instagram

Carina, who found out about the engagement at the same time as Ryan, told 9Entertainment: "[Jamie] got off her phone and was like 'Guys, guys, what the hell? Clint proposed to Jacqui!'

"Obviously Ryan was in the room and he said 'Oh, I wish them all the best, not a ploy whatsoever.' Everyone was quite shocked and quite confused but look, as long as they're happy and they got their happily ever after. They seem so loved up and we wish them all the best."

And Awhina, who was also there, has said: "I actually thought it was a joke at first, like an April Fools or something. We were all watching the reunion live and I was like, 'No, they're not!'.... and then, after the revelation came along that it wasn't a joke, I just thought it was very Jacqui."

