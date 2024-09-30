Selena Gomez sends fans wild with Edgar Ramirez dancing video at Sabrina Carpenter tour

Selena Gomez dances with Edgar Ramirez. Picture: TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Selena Gomez was feeling herself at Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N Sweet' NYC concert as she danced with her co-star Edgar Ramirez.

She's working late, because she's dancing at Sabrina Carpenter's concert! Selena Gomez was well and truly feeling herself as she danced at Sabrina's sold-out 'Short N' Sweet' Madison Square Garden show in NYC.

Model Connar Franklin Carpenter, who surprisingly has no relation to the 'Bed Chem' singer despite her surname, shared a video of her dancing to 'Espresso' alongside Selena, Édgar Ramírez and friends on TikTok.

Selena and Edgar are co-stars in the upcoming biopic Emilia Pérez, in which Selena plays one of the lead characters. The two were noticeably very close as they danced together which has caused a bit of a stir online.

"Omg yes Selena and Edgar," one fan commented on the video, with another saying: "Yes keep feeding us this superior content."

Selena Gomez and Édgar Ramírez leaving 'Emilia Perez' red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Picture: Getty

Noticing how much fun they were having as Selena let her hair down, a fan commented: "Looks like they were having a blast! It's always fun to see celebs enjoying each other's company at concerts. I bet that moment added even more excitement to the night!"

Is Selena Gomez still dating Benny Blanco?

Some have been concerned her close dancing with Edgar hints to the end of Selena and boyfriend Benny Blanco's relationship, with comments like: "Wait what? Isn’t she with benny? I’m lost."

But the pair shut down split rumours as Selena shared a video on Instagram of her dancing to Sabrina's 'Juno', she tagged the video with his IG handle and he commented back. Under the video Benny wrote: "can’t keep my hands to myself."

In the video Selena was wearing a sparkly, black mini dress, diamanté tights and white boots. She danced to the song placing her hand on her stomach and miming a baby bump along with the song's meaning.

Who is Édgar Ramírez?

Édgar is a Golden Globe and Emmy nominated actor, best known for his portrayal of Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The 47-year-old actor is going to be starring as Gustavo Brun in the biopic Emilia Pérez which comes out October 25th, 2024.

After he was seen dancing with 'Love On' singer Selena at Sabrina's 'Short N Sweet' concert people have been wondering who he's dating.

There isn't currently any information on his love life but he was reportedly linked to actress Ana De Armas and nothing was ever confirmed.

Selena Gomez dances it out at Sabrina Carpenter concert

Selena has been dating Benny for well over a year now after she confirmed they were an item in December 2023 and went on to say they'd already been dating for six months.

Throughout their relationship so far, they have sparked many engagement rumours with the last being when she hosted the Emmys earlier this month and wore a ring on her wedding finger.

For now it looks like that was just a fashion choice as no engagement has been announced.

