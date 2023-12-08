Selena Gomez Sparks Speculation She’s Engaged To New Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez confirmed she's dating Benny Blanco. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez is at the centre of speculation she’s engaged, hours after confirming her new boyfriend is Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez’s new relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco, 35, has taken over the internet after the Disney star, 31, confirmed she’s dating the music producer with a simple comment: “Facts.”

Within a matter of hours Selena revealed she and Benny are dating, posted their first photo together and sparked rumours they’re already engaged! We bet this pop star is exhausted.

After confirming in the comments section of Popfactions’ Instagram post that she and Benny are indeed dating and have been together six months, Selena shared a photo on Instagram Stories of a ring on her wedding finger, with a diamond-encrusted ‘B’ – for ‘Benny’ – above a square diamond.

Selena Gomez sparked speculation she's engaged with this photo of her 'B' diamond ring. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

As well as a picture of her new ring professing her love for the music producer – who’s worked with the likes of Halsey and Selena’s ex Justin Bieber – Selena also posted their first photo together, a black and white selfie showing her cuddled into his shoulder.

While Selena hasn’t confirmed she and Benny are engaged, we imagine she would have addressed it while telling the world about their new relationship on Instagram.

On a post from Popfactions speculating they were together, Selena replied: “Facts,” in the comments, adding: “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” However, fans soon began criticising their relationship, claiming he made a jab at her career a few years ago.

Benny Blanco at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023. Picture: Getty

She responded: “Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

In 2020, fans thought Blanco was shading Selena in an interview while promoting his song ‘Lonely’ with Selena’s ex Justin. By this point, Selena and Justin had been broken up for over two years.

Blanco told Zach Sang: “Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists,. Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.”

Selenators took issue with Blanco's comments, theorising he was taking a jab at the pop star who had recently announced her Rare beauty line. But fast forward to 2023 and Selena and Benny were working together again, on her song ‘Single Soon’ which came out in August. He also attended her 31st birthday party in July.

