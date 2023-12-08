Selena Gomez Sparks Speculation She’s Engaged To New Boyfriend Benny Blanco

8 December 2023, 10:55

Selena Gomez confirmed she's dating Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez confirmed she's dating Benny Blanco. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez is at the centre of speculation she’s engaged, hours after confirming her new boyfriend is Benny Blanco.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez’s new relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco, 35, has taken over the internet after the Disney star, 31, confirmed she’s dating the music producer with a simple comment: “Facts.”

Within a matter of hours Selena revealed she and Benny are dating, posted their first photo together and sparked rumours they’re already engaged! We bet this pop star is exhausted.

After confirming in the comments section of Popfactions’ Instagram post that she and Benny are indeed dating and have been together six months, Selena shared a photo on Instagram Stories of a ring on her wedding finger, with a diamond-encrusted ‘B’ – for ‘Benny’ – above a square diamond.

Selena Gomez sparked speculation she's engaged with this photo of her 'B' diamond ring
Selena Gomez sparked speculation she's engaged with this photo of her 'B' diamond ring. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

As well as a picture of her new ring professing her love for the music producer – who’s worked with the likes of Halsey and Selena’s ex Justin Bieber – Selena also posted their first photo together, a black and white selfie showing her cuddled into his shoulder.

While Selena hasn’t confirmed she and Benny are engaged, we imagine she would have addressed it while telling the world about their new relationship on Instagram.

On a post from Popfactions speculating they were together, Selena replied: “Facts,” in the comments, adding: “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” However, fans soon began criticising their relationship, claiming he made a jab at her career a few years ago.

Selena Gomez posts adorable Taylor Swift tour video with her sister

Benny Blanco at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023
Benny Blanco at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023. Picture: Getty

She responded: “Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

In 2020, fans thought Blanco was shading Selena in an interview while promoting his song ‘Lonely’ with Selena’s ex Justin. By this point, Selena and Justin had been broken up for over two years.

Blanco told Zach Sang: “Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists,. Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.”

Selenators took issue with Blanco's comments, theorising he was taking a jab at the pop star who had recently announced her Rare beauty line. But fast forward to 2023 and Selena and Benny were working together again, on her song ‘Single Soon’ which came out in August. He also attended her 31st birthday party in July.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Fans were shocked to hear Billie Eilish on Pink Friday 2

All The Songs Sampled On Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2

Inside Selena Gomez's dating history

Selena Gomez’s Ex-Boyfriends & Complete Dating History From Justin Bieber To Benny Blanco

Live
Here's the full list of remaining campmates plus who has left I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Was Voted Off I'm A Celebrity 2023 And Which Campmates Are Remaining?

TV & Film

Taylor Swift confirmed The Eras Tour Film will be available to stream at home

Where To Watch And Stream Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Film

Fred Sirieix speaks out against hate towards Nella Rose

I'm A Celeb's Fred Sirieix Addresses Backlash Toward Nella Rose

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian fell out amid Taylor's rift with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Complicated Feud Explained

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits