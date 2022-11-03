When Did Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Date? When & Why Did They Split?

Inside Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship timeline from when they dated to why the split. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off for eight years - here’s the lowdown on when they dated and when they split.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were one of the most famous A-list couples around throughout the breakthrough of their respective careers.

The ‘Baby’ singer and the former Disney star dated over the course of eight years, but called time on their relationship a few times.

Although they’re no longer in each other’s lives, the pair have happily moved on, with Justin going on to marry Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and thriving in his music career from new bops to tours and his own clothing line, Drew House.

Meanwhile, Selena, who dated The Weeknd briefly following their split, has gone on to achieve incredible things in her career also including new music, new movie and TV roles, a beauty brand, producing a series she also stars in and of course, her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me.

But when exactly did Selena and Justin begin dating? When did they split and what was the reason behind their breakup?

Here’s the full lowdown on Jelena’s timeline…

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first confirmed they were dating in 2011. Picture: Alamy

When did Selena Gomez date Justin Bieber?

Selena and Justin were first spotted holding hands out and about in 2010 before confirming their relationship in 2011.

The pair were inseparable at one point, with the young stars attending an array of red carpet events together and posting frequently online with each other.

The ‘Rare Beauty’ mogul was 18 when she began dating Justin, who was 16 at the time.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off for eight years. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez split for good in 2018. Picture: Getty

When and why did Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber split?

Justin and Selena’s relationship was first plagued with rumours that the former cheated on his girlfriend back in 2012, which sparked their first break-up.

They went on to reconcile in 2015 and proceeded to date for a few turbulent years, with both stars releasing music about one another and their tumultuous romance.

The pair officially called it quits for good in May 2018 when Selena was 26 and Justin was 24, and although the reason for their split was never made public, numerous reports and insiders at the time claimed that the relationship had been ‘unhealthy’ for a while.

Other sources claimed that ‘no one really supported their relationship’ following their many break-ups.

They have only spoken highly of each other since in interviews and any bad blood seems to be squashed after Selena and Justin’s wife Hailey hung out and posed for pictures at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in October, shutting down any rumours of a feud.

