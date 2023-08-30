No, Selena Gomez’s ‘Single Soon’ Is Not About Ex The Weeknd

Selena Gomez responded to rumours 'Single Soon' is about The Weeknd. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez’s end-of-summer bop ‘Single Soon’ is on repeat.

Selena Gomez released ‘Single Soon’ at the end of August, rounding off the end of summer and any potential holiday romances with a pop earworm full of Instagram-caption worthy lyrics.

The song is all about the pop queen having the ultimate night out after breaking off a relationship and the video is exactly that; a wild girls’ night filled with shimmering dresses, selfies in the back of a cab and, of course, karaoke.

After Selena released the track, fans began to speculate who the lyrics might be about, with some guessing it was aimed at The Weeknd who she dated in 2017 from January to October.

However, Selena was quick to shut down any speculation it was about her ex-boyfriend, taking to Instagram to put an end to the lyric theories before they began.

Selena Gomez's music video for 'Single Soon' was the ultimate girls night out. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Commenting in response to a Hollywood Life post about the speculation, Selena wrote: “Couldn’t be more false.”

After dropping the new tune, Selena made sure to tell fans what the song is about, reminding her followers it’s a ‘playful’ bop that’s also ‘really fun to dance to.’

She said alongside a black-and-white outtake from the video: “Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!”

Selena said herself she was ‘ready to have some fun’ with her music when she returned to the studio, after becoming ‘so used to writing sad girl songs’. In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year she described her music as ‘about real things that I’m walking through.’

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dated for 10 months. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez commented on a post to shut down rumours 'Single Soon' is about The Weeknd. Picture: Hollywood Life/Instagram

She said of her new material: “It’s really powerful, strong,” adding, “The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness,” and after the success of ‘Single Soon’ fans are hoping her next album isn’t too far off, revealing at the end of 2022 she was working on her next record.

It marks the first single Selena’s released since the song that accompanied her documentary My Mind and Me at the end of last year. Before that, Selena hadn’t released new music since March 2021 when she dropped her Spanish album 'Revelacion'.

‘Single Soon’ could have been inspired by any of Selena’s last relationships. She was last linked to Zayn Malik earlier this year, but the rumours only lasted a few months. Before that she was reportedly dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, with reports claiming they ‘had a lot of fun together’ and kept things casual and lowkey.

Selena released the song on the same day as pal Miley Cyrus who dropped ‘Used To Be Young’, with both of the stars dropping music videos to go with their tunes.

Miley, a fellow Disney alumni, reflected on growing up in the spotlight in the heartbreaking ballad and sang about being called ‘wild’ in her youth, which she calls ‘crazy’ and ‘fun’. She even wore a Mickey Mouse top in the video, a nod to her Disney Channel days after growing up on Hannah Montana.

