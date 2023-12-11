Where Was Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' Music Video Filmed?

11 December 2023, 16:54 | Updated: 11 December 2023, 17:21

Here's where they filmed the 'Last Christmas' music video
Here's where they filmed the 'Last Christmas' music video. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Here are all the details on where they shot the music video for the Christmas classic 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

Over 37 years old, the popular Christmas track 'Last Christmas' by Wham! is still our festive fave. Released in 1984, the hit tune has become a Christmas staple worldwide and its cosy music video has a whopping 837 million, yes million, views.

The music video, starring the duo George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, sees a large group of friends enjoy a wintery Christmas trip at a ski resort cottage complete with candlelit dinners and snowball fights. At the centre of all the fun is a very complicated failed romance between friends.

Their holiday destination looks like a beautiful winter wonderland, but where exactly are they in the music video? Here are all the details on where they shot the vid.

Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' music video was shot in Switzerland
Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' music video was shot in Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

Where was the music video for Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' filmed?

They filmed the 'Last Christmas' music video in a village called Saas-Fee in Switzerland.

It is reported that the Swiss set wasn't a first choice, but back in 1984, when it was filmed, there was little snow in Europe apart from in Switzerland so that's how the music video's director, Andrew Morahan, decided on the location.

A chalet in Saas-Fee was quickly chosen for the shoot but a resort called Gstaad was another option for the Swiss Alps setting. All of the interior shots weren't actually filmed inside the chalet because it didn't have a chimney so instead, all of the indoor moments were filmed at the town’s cultural centre.

When George Michael passed in 2016 Saas-Fee put up a Christmas tree in town as a memorial to the Wham! singer and people were invited to hang ornaments on it as a tribute to the late singer.

To this day the town is proud to of hosted the music video. They offer tourists guided walks of the set's location and you can even rent out the very same chalet that George Michael filmed at.

Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video)

Did you know that Taylor Swift released her own cover of the song in 2007? That's right, she is one of many stars who have covered the iconic tune.

Also, at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 the dazzling Leigh-Anne Pinnock sang a rendition of the Christmas hit to The O2, London.

Leigh-Anne - Last Christmas (Wham! cover) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

The lyrics to 'Last Christmas' by Wham!:

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears I'll give it to someone special

Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye
Tell me baby, do you recognise me?

But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again Happy Christmas, I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying "I love you", I meant it
Now I know what a fool I've been

I'll give it to someone special Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears

Oh, oh, baby Ooh

Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on A crowded room, friends with tired eyes
I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice
My God, I thought you were someone to rely on

You'll never fool me again A face on a lover with a fire in his heart
A man under cover, but you tore me apart
Oh, oh now I've found a real love

I'll give it to someone special, special Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears

Special

I'll give it to someone special A face on a lover with a fire in his heart (I gave you mine)
A man under cover but you tore him apart
Maybe next year I'll give it to someone

So long Special

