Where Was Your Christmas Or Mine 2 Filmed?

11 December 2023, 14:22

Here's where they filmed Your Christmas or Mine 2
Here's where they filmed Your Christmas or Mine 2. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Your Christmas or Mine 2 is set at a beautiful ski resort, but where exactly are those slopes? Here are the all the details on where the film was shot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk have come back together this Christmas for the sequel of Your Christmas Or Mine. Your Christmas Or Mine 2 sees their characters, James and Hayley, switch Christmases again whilst on a wintery family holiday.

In the film, which was released on December 8th, James' dad invites Hayley's family to Christmas at a luxury ski resort in the French Alps and the couples' families take on a blended holiday trip that's not short of bumps in the road - or the ski slope.

Although the film is set in the French Alps filming actually took place in the Austrian Alps, which is also a very popular skiing destination. Here's everything else we know about where they filmed the Christmas movie.

The cast of Your Christmas Or Mine 2 in the Austrian Alps
The cast of Your Christmas Or Mine 2 in the Austrian Alps. Picture: Alamy

Where did they film Your Christmas Or Mine 2?

The festive sequel to 2022's Your Christmas Or Mine was mostly filmed in the Austrian Alps, specifically Sölden, which is a Alpine resort in the Ötztal Valley.

If you fancy your own Christmas holiday at Sölden, five to seven days on site will cost you a little over £350.

The movie begins in the UK at an airport, which looks to be London Stansted Airport, they then fly into Innsbruck Airport which very close to the Austrian Alps. In the film you can see a case trolley with Innsbruck printed on it which confirms the location.

Asa and Cora on set for Your Christmas or Mine 2
Asa and Cora on set for Your Christmas or Mine 2. Picture: Alamy

The directors used movie magic to make the film come to life, as in the film the characters refer to their trip in the French Alps despite actually being on location in Austria.

There may be many reasons for the location switch-up, but most likely it was because the French Alps are known more universally but Austria is easier filming destination.

When your everyday family choose between France and Austria for a ski holiday many opt for Austria as it is said to have a lower altitude - this does mean less snow but that equals to more sheltered runs and better visibility.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 is out now on Prime Video
Your Christmas or Mine 2 is out now on Prime Video. Picture: Getty

While on set the cast of Your Christmas or Mine 2 took a lot of pics in the beautiful snowy landscape.

Posting a picture of the faux familles on a ski lift with the location tagged, Asa wrote: "Your Christmas or Mine 2, yes 2! Is out today on Prime Video UK we all had way too much fun making it so I hope you all enjoy."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

How to get cast in Squid Game: The Challange

How To Apply For Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2

Jamie Lynn Spears says Sam was always her King of the Jungle

Jamie Lynn Spears Wants An I'm A Celeb 2023 Reunion

Here's who won I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Is The Winner Of I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Here's the full list of remaining campmates plus who has left I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Was Voted Off I'm A Celebrity 2023 And Which Campmates Are Remaining?

When is the I'm A Celeb reunion show on? Here's what we know.

When Is The I'm A Celebrity Reunion?

Get to know Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield Fact File: Age, TV Shows And Movies And Siblings

Your Christmas or Mine stars Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk

Who Plays Hayley In ‘Your Christmas Or Mine 2’?

Who is in 'Your Christmas Or Mine 2'?

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 Cast In Full From Asa Butterfield To Cora Kirk

Taylor Swift confirmed The Eras Tour Film will be available to stream at home

Where To Watch And Stream Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Film

Fred Sirieix speaks out against hate towards Nella Rose

I'm A Celeb's Fred Sirieix Addresses Backlash Toward Nella Rose

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits