Where Was Your Christmas Or Mine 2 Filmed?

Here's where they filmed Your Christmas or Mine 2. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Your Christmas or Mine 2 is set at a beautiful ski resort, but where exactly are those slopes? Here are the all the details on where the film was shot.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk have come back together this Christmas for the sequel of Your Christmas Or Mine. Your Christmas Or Mine 2 sees their characters, James and Hayley, switch Christmases again whilst on a wintery family holiday.

In the film, which was released on December 8th, James' dad invites Hayley's family to Christmas at a luxury ski resort in the French Alps and the couples' families take on a blended holiday trip that's not short of bumps in the road - or the ski slope.

Although the film is set in the French Alps filming actually took place in the Austrian Alps, which is also a very popular skiing destination. Here's everything else we know about where they filmed the Christmas movie.

The cast of Your Christmas Or Mine 2 in the Austrian Alps. Picture: Alamy

Where did they film Your Christmas Or Mine 2?

The festive sequel to 2022's Your Christmas Or Mine was mostly filmed in the Austrian Alps, specifically Sölden, which is a Alpine resort in the Ötztal Valley.

If you fancy your own Christmas holiday at Sölden, five to seven days on site will cost you a little over £350.

The movie begins in the UK at an airport, which looks to be London Stansted Airport, they then fly into Innsbruck Airport which very close to the Austrian Alps. In the film you can see a case trolley with Innsbruck printed on it which confirms the location.

Asa and Cora on set for Your Christmas or Mine 2. Picture: Alamy

The directors used movie magic to make the film come to life, as in the film the characters refer to their trip in the French Alps despite actually being on location in Austria.

There may be many reasons for the location switch-up, but most likely it was because the French Alps are known more universally but Austria is easier filming destination.

When your everyday family choose between France and Austria for a ski holiday many opt for Austria as it is said to have a lower altitude - this does mean less snow but that equals to more sheltered runs and better visibility.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 is out now on Prime Video. Picture: Getty

While on set the cast of Your Christmas or Mine 2 took a lot of pics in the beautiful snowy landscape.

Posting a picture of the faux familles on a ski lift with the location tagged, Asa wrote: "Your Christmas or Mine 2, yes 2! Is out today on Prime Video UK we all had way too much fun making it so I hope you all enjoy."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.