7 December 2023, 15:36 | Updated: 7 December 2023, 17:16
Our Christmas fave is returning to Prime Video for a second year, here's the full cast list for Your Christmas Or Mine 2.
After we fell for James and Hayley's love story last Christmas, Prime Video have brought us a sequel to Your Christmas Or Mine. Sex Education's Asa Butterfield is returning to our screens with Cora Kirk on December 8th for Your Christmas Or Mine 2.
The first film is about two loved up university students trying to celebrate their first Christmas together but along the way they find out they didn't really know much about each other and their families - who are vastly different.
This second film sees the two families take on a winter skiing holiday - James' very well to do father and his new girlfriend are in for a treat with the chaos of Hayley's large family and mischievous little brothers.
It seems the Christmas holiday goes a bit West when the families realise they've accidentally switched accommodations and a new character puts James and Hayley's love to the test.
Although it is mainly familiar actors from the the first film, there are a few new faces in Your Christmas Or Mine 2, here's the full cast list.
Your Christmas or Mine 2 | Official Trailer | Prime Video
Written by Tom Parry and directed by Jim O'Hanlon, the film sees Asa and Cora navigate their characters James and Hayley switching Christmas again, while on a blended family winter holiday.
Your Christmas Or Mine 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video from December 8th, just in time to start those Christmas movie marathons.
