Exclusive

Asa Butterfield Talks Sex Education Series 4 & Ncuti Gatwa Becoming The Next Doctor Who

Asa Butterfield on Sex Education series 4. Picture: station owned

Asa Butterfield joined Capital Breakfast ahead of the release of his new film, Your Christmas or Mine?

Asa Butterfield joined Capital Breakfast where he opened up about season 4 of Sex Education.

The actor, who is in the process of filming the latest instalment of the hit Netflix Series, chatted about the addition of Schitt's Creek's Dany Levy to the cast.

Where You've Seen Sex Education's Asa Butterfield Before: Movie Roles Including The Boy In Striped Pyjamas Revealed

Despite his excitement of Dan joining the team, Asa had some disappointing news for fans of the show.

Asa Butterfield joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: station owned

"I didn't have any scenes with him, I was so disappointed he plays one of the American university teachers and my character stays in Wales."

"I was so looking forward to it but I have no stories."

The actor also spoke about how proud he was of the success of the show, "When it first came out, it took us all by surprise I think. It’s quite a risky show in some ways and it was treading new ground and we didn’t expect it to have such a global appeal.”

Asa Butterfield joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: station owned

Back in May it was announced that Asa's Sex Education costar, Ncuti Gatwa, would be replacing Jodie Whittaker as the next Doctor Who.

When asked what he'd made of the exciting news Asa revealed he had found out at the same time as the general public: "He hadn’t told me, I saw it in the news and was like ‘Excuse me!?’ and had to text him."

"It’s huge, it’s so incredible and he’s going to do such a good job."

Glad to see they're both smashing it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital