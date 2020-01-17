Where You've Seen Sex Education's Asa Butterfield Before: Movie Roles Including The Boy In Striped Pyjamas Revealed

Asa Butterfield starred in the Nanny McPhee sequel in 2010. Picture: Netflix / Universal Pictures

Asa Butterfield appeared in a number of films before he was cast as Otis on Sex Education.

Asa Butterfield, 22, is the star of Netflix’s Sex Education – which has just returned for season two – but the young star was involved in some big films before getting involved in the hit series.

You might recognise Asa, who plays Otis on Sex Education, from The Boy In Striped Pyjamas or the 2010 Nanny McPhee sequel.

There was also talk in 2015 he’d play Spider-Man, but the part went to Tom Holland instead.

What movies has Asa Butterfield starred in?

Asa’s first involvement on a film was 2007’s Son of Rambow, where he played Bretheren Boy.

He went on to play the lead role of Bruno in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in 2008 and later appeared in TV series Merlin.

Another film role of Asa’s was Tim Burton's Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children in 2016, where he had the role of Jake.

Other notable films include, The Space Between Us alongside Gary Oldman, Departures, and, most recently, Time After Time.

In 2017, he played Second Lieutenant Raleigh in Journey's End.

Asa Butterfield in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. Picture: Miramax/YouTube

The actor has now shot to fame thanks to his part of Otis in Sex Education, where he plays a high school pupil offering sex advice to his classmates.

He’s now mid-production for The Liar, a film adaption of Stephen Fry’s debut novel where an Oxbridge graduate who excels at lying creates a fictional world to entertain himself and his close friends.

