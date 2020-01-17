How Much Are The Sex Education Cast Worth? Gillian Anderson & Asa Butterworth's Net Worth Revealed

How much are the Sex Education cast worth? Picture: Getty Images/Instagram @sexeducation

The cast of Netflix's 'Sex Education' are a talented bunch and they've just hit our screens for series 2, so, how much are the the likes of Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa worth these days? Let's find out!

Sex Education has finally returned to our screens for its highly anticipated second series, with the incredible Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey returning to our beloved Netflix screens for a whole lot of inappropriate and hilarious shenanigans.

Now they're cemented into A-list status forever, they've been landing gigs left, right and centre and racking up some serious Hollywood money, so let's find out how much each of them are worth.

Asa Butterfield

The star of the hit series, Asa, who plays Otis Milburn, has been acting since a seriously young age, and because of that, has racked himself up quite the fortune.

At just 22-years-old, CelebrityNetWorth.com puts his net worth at $5 million, which is just under £4 million, which is a serious savings account for the young British actor, and now he's been launched into full superstar status, he'll undoubtedly be heading on for an enormous career in TV and film!

Gillian Anderson

The most famous actress in the Sex Education cast is, of course, the legendary Gillian Anderson, who has a reported net worth of a whopping £35 million thanks to a hugely successful stint on The X-Files, and countless successes across TV, film and the theatre.

Her highest grossing gigs to date have been The X-Files, Jonny English Reborn, and The Spy Who Dumped Me, but she's become even more of a household name with younger people for her role as the quirky sex therapist and mother to Otis in Sex Education.

Ncuti Gatwa

He's an absolute star of the show, playing Eric Effiong, best friend of Otis, which has seen him nominated for a MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance, but life hasn't always been easy for Ncuti- who recently admitted he was homeless before landing his breakthrough role.

He told the Evening Standard, when he was a struggling actor: "You have to feed yourself, you have to get to work, with rent, bills, travel, days off from temping to go to an audition. I couldn’t seem to handle it all financially."

"I was supposed to move into a new place and it fell through. So for five months before Sex Education, I was couch-surfing among all my friends. I didn’t have a home. I was homeless."

His net worth is estimated to be around $150,000, and we can't wait to have him back on our screens in plenty more in the future.

Emma Mackey

Like Ncuti, Emma is relatively new onto the acting scene, bagging herself a leading role as Maeve, the no-nonsense badass character that's become close knit with Otis and Eric, and she's making a serious stir thanks to her flawless acting and uncanny resemblance to Margot Robbie.

She's also estimated to have a net worth of around $150,000, and at only 24-year-old years old, she's got a whole career ahead of her!

