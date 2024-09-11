All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital Anthems

Capital Anthems, playing the biggest hits of a generation that Capital made famous. Picture: Global

From tomorrow, here are all the ways you can listen to Capital Anthems.

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, have revealed the details of a record-breaking 12 brand new radio stations, the biggest single launch in UK radio history - set to go live across the UK tomorrow!

The 12 stations expand Global’s market-leading brands, and will launch tomorrow, Thursday 12th September, giving listeners even more choice from Global. The brand new stations will all be available on Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio brands and content, as well as smart speakers, web and on smart TVs.

Set to join the Global family tomorrow is an incredible line-up of brand new radio stations: Capital Anthems, Classic FM Calm, Classic FM Movies, Heart 10s,Heart Love, Heart Musicals, Radio X Chilled, Radio X 90s,Radio X 00s, Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s and Smooth Soul.

How To Listen To Capital Anthems on Global Player

Download and install our free Global Player app, swipe to Capital Anthems and get listening on the go!

Whether you want to access free live radio, podcasts, expertly-curated playlists or just catch up on your favourite shows - it's all in one place, wherever you are.

Global Player is the official home of all your favourite Capital stations.

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad).

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

How To Listen To Capital Anthems On Amazon Alexa

"Alexa, Play Capital Anthems". Picture: Global

Just say 'Alexa, Play Capital Anthems' to listen live via the Capital Alexa skill. Use the Alexa app to grant location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Capital station.

Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax!

Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

How To Listen To Capital Anthems On Google Home & Google Assistant

"Hey Google, Play Capital Anthems". Picture: Global

Just say ''Ok Google, Play Capital Anthems”.

You can also ask for your nearest Capital station (e.g. 'Ok Google, play Capital Scotland.').

How To Listen To Capital Anthems On Apple HomePod & Siri

"Hey Siri, Play Capital Anthems". Picture: Global

Just say 'Hey Siri, Play Capital Anthems’

You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Capital via the Global Player App or Apple Music.

How To Listen To Capital Anthems On Sonos

Play Capital Anthems on Sonos Radio. Picture: Global

You can now listen to Capital Anthems on your Sonos smart speaker. Add 'Global Player' as a music source in your Sonos app, and enjoy free live radio, as well as expertly curated music playlists to suit every mood.

Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.



