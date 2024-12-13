Wicked cut shirtless Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater scene from the movie

Wicked cut shirtless Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater scene from the movie. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

"You're supposed to see Jonathan Bailey in his full shirtless glory."

Wicked's Bowen Yang has revealed a scene featuring Glinda, Elphaba, Nessarose, Fiyero and Boq, that saw the men shirtless, was axed from the film's final cut.

Speaking on the Just Trish podcast, hosted by Trisha Paytas, Bowen - who plays Glinda's friend Pfannee - explained that director Jon M. Chu decided to remove a montage due to the length of the film.

Bowen detailed how the montage saw Glinda, Elphaba, Nessarose, Fiyero and Boq (Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Marissa Bode, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater) affirming their newfound friendship in lots of sweet moments.

The SNL star explained that between 'Popular' and the classroom scene when Elphaba makes everyone but Fiyero fall asleep, there was a short collection of clips featuring the five key characters "to show the audience that 'oh these are all friends now'".

He added that the scene saw Fiyero "rip" off his top... What we'd do to see Wicked's cutting room floor!

Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey pose for a photocall for the Australian premiere of "Wicked". Picture: Getty

He said: "There's a scene when it's like Boq and Fiyero, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater, like ripping their shirts off for the movie. So you're supposed to see Jonathan Bailey in his full shirtless glory, like flexing.

"And then Boq, in the story of the movie just being like, 'ahh' insecure and wanting to, you know, look hot too and take his shirt off but it's like, 'oh wait Ethan's [Boq] got a great body'."

He gave this exclusive when Trisha revealed she's always been on the 'Ethan Slater train' despite trolling against him since he and Ariana started dating. Bowen said: "Yeah, and he's jacked!"

In an interview with GQ, Ethan said he is able to deal with hate because he has 'an amazing support system of family and friends who [he] talks to and confides in'.

How Bowen Yang Got Trisha On SNL & Spilling the Tea On Wicked Part Two | Just Trish Ep 137

Bowen also revealed that the reason why Ariana and Cynthia are so connected to poppies despite us not seeing them mentioned that much in the movie, is because they were part of the montage that was cut. The actresses who formed a strong friendship through filming have got matching poppy tattoos.

He said: "[It's] the five of them running around in the fields hanging put. The reason Elphaba has all those poppies is because they cut a thing where they're in a poppy field picking poppies and having a great time."

Fans of the show believe this explains a shot from the film's trailer that wasn't shown in part one. A snapshot of the frame has gone somewhat viral as fans ask, "why didn't we see it?"

This frame has been doing the rounds online. Picture: Universal Pictures

In it, Elphaba and Glinda are kneeling in a poppy field. Ariana is leaning into Cynthia with her hands wrapped around her arm. We still don't know for sure if this is definitely not featured in part two which comes out November 2025.

After filming wrapped, Cynthia shared a picture of her and Ari's matching poppy tattoos on her Instagram story. The pair also have 'for good' tattoos on their hands in a position that touches when they hold hands.

Maybe we'll get to see the cut scene, and any others there might be, when the film is available to buy on DVD or on VoD.

