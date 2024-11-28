When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

28 November 2024, 17:06

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online
When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will Wicked be on Netflix, Prime or Peacock? Here's when and where you can watch the movie in your own home.

So if you care to find Wicked on steaming, look to this article. We're here to let you know how you can watch it online.

Wicked is officially out in cinemas and it's already one of the biggest movies of 2024. In its opening weekend, the film adaptation broke box office records and people can't get enough of it. From the all-killer-no-filler soundtrack to the award-worthy performances, there's something for everyone in Jon M. Chu's latest musical extravaganza.

Naturally, fans are now desperate to watch Wicked from the comfort of their own homes. With that in mind, here's all the information we have so far regarding a Wicked streaming release date and where it will be available to stream.

Where can I watch Wicked? Is Wicked on streaming?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sang live on Wicked

When will Wicked be on Peacock?

As it stands, Wicked is only available in cinemas and likely will be for the foreseeable future given how...popular...it is. That being said, Wicked is a Universal Pictures production, so when it does drop on streaming, it will most likely be added to NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock whenever the demand to see it in cinemas dies down.

In terms of a streaming release date, nothing official has been announced just yet but Universal Pictures are selling physical Wicked Blu-ray DVD copies for $29.99. You can currently pre-order them with a release date of 31 March 2025. Physical copies of Wicked will also include a digital download so fans can watch the film online too.

It's likely that Wicked will be added to streaming around a similar time as the physical copies go on sale but there could be a delay to encourage people to purchase it first.

Will Wicked be on Netflix or Prime Video?

Based on Universal Pictures' affiliation with Peacock, it's improbable that Wicked will be coming to Netflix anytime soon but we'll let you know if that changes. As for Prime Video, it's unlikely that it will be included as part of their subscription service but it will be made available to purchase/rent via video on demand.

Will Wicked be on Netflix or Prime Video?
Will Wicked be on Netflix or Prime Video? Picture: Alamy

When will Wicked be available to buy on VOD?

VOD (Video-On Demand) is when films are added to services like Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV where fans can purchase or rent movies after their initial cinema runs draw to a close. With Wicked Blu-ray DVD copies being made available to purchase from 31 March 2025, it's likely that the film will come out on VOD the same time.

As a result, you'll have to wait a few months before you can see Wicked at your home. Make sure to head out to the cinema if you want to see it soon!

