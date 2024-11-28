Wicked fans are obsessed with Ariana Grande's huge lyric change in 'Popular'

28 November 2024, 11:55 | Updated: 28 November 2024, 12:39

Wicked fans are obsessed with Ariana Grande's huge lyric change in 'Popular'
Wicked fans are obsessed with Ariana Grande's huge lyric change in 'Popular'. Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande ad-libs a moment in her rendition of Glinda's 'Popular' that's now gone viral online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the immortal words of Glinda "it's all about popular!" Now, that Jon M. Chu's Wicked movie is out, we officially have Ariana Grande's version of the song and fans are living for a change she makes in her take on the Broadway classic.

Ever since Wicked first debuted on stage in 2003, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth's renditions of the musical's beloved songs have been regarded as the definitive versions. As a result, fans were eager to see how Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande would live up to the original soundtrack and it's safe to say that they exceeded expectations.

Not only are Cynthia and Ariana both receiving awards buzz for their performances but they somehow managed to make the songs their own while still paying homage to what Idina and Kristen did. And, there's one improvised moment in Ariana's performance of 'Popular' that's now gone viral online because fans love it so much.

Ariana Grande records viral ‘Right’ moment in ‘Popular’

Throughout, 'Popular' Ariana makes sure to pay homage to Kristin's version but there are plenty of unique flourishes that make it singular. For example, the end of Ariana's 'Popular' is extended with extra key changes and composer Stephen Schwartz has told Buzzfeed UK he wants to add the new outro to the stage musical.

However, it's a moment where Ariana says "Right!" that's truly taken the internet by storm. In the original version of the song, Kristin sings: Did they have brains or knowledge? / Don't make me laugh / They were popular.

Meanwhile, in the movie, Ariana and Cynthia share the line instead. Ariana sings: Don't make me laugh / They were and Cynthia as Elphaba interjects: "Popular!", with Ariana saying "Right!" in response.

Ariana says "Right?!" with so much gumption that it's become a viral sound on TikTok. In a TikTok video, one fan wrote: "She put her whole Ariana Grandussy into the delivery of "Right.".

It's since been viewed over 6.3 million times and Ariana has shared it on her Instagram stories.

In the comments, one person wrote: "she blew me away omg i knew she’d be good but she was GREAT." Another fan added: "She did suchhhh an amazing job as Glinda." Someone also commented: "she was so dramatic the whole movie and i LOVED it."

Ariana has also shared a video of her recording the moment to TikTok. She wrote: "The first time I heard this was when I was listening to the live take from on set in the studio and I scared myself."

She added: "I absolutely do not remember doing this."

Ah! That's history!

Wicked: The Soundtrack is available to stream and purchase now. Head here for more details.

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Georgia Horsley breaks down in emotional video

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley breaks down in emotional video

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

Sionainn and Ryan didn't have the best start before saying 'I do'

Are Sionainn and Ryan from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

MAFS' Lacey set to reveal "her side" of Nathan split

MAFS' Lacey set to reveal "her side" of Nathan split

What happens in Wicked Part 2? A plot summary of how the musical ends

What happens in Wicked Part 2? A plot summary of how the musical ends

Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts

Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Are Kieran and Kristina still together from MAFS UK 2024?

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits