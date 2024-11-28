Wicked fans are obsessed with Ariana Grande's huge lyric change in 'Popular'

Wicked fans are obsessed with Ariana Grande's huge lyric change in 'Popular'. Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande ad-libs a moment in her rendition of Glinda's 'Popular' that's now gone viral online.

In the immortal words of Glinda "it's all about popular!" Now, that Jon M. Chu's Wicked movie is out, we officially have Ariana Grande's version of the song and fans are living for a change she makes in her take on the Broadway classic.

Ever since Wicked first debuted on stage in 2003, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth's renditions of the musical's beloved songs have been regarded as the definitive versions. As a result, fans were eager to see how Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande would live up to the original soundtrack and it's safe to say that they exceeded expectations.

Not only are Cynthia and Ariana both receiving awards buzz for their performances but they somehow managed to make the songs their own while still paying homage to what Idina and Kristen did. And, there's one improvised moment in Ariana's performance of 'Popular' that's now gone viral online because fans love it so much.

Ariana Grande records viral ‘Right’ moment in ‘Popular’

Throughout, 'Popular' Ariana makes sure to pay homage to Kristin's version but there are plenty of unique flourishes that make it singular. For example, the end of Ariana's 'Popular' is extended with extra key changes and composer Stephen Schwartz has told Buzzfeed UK he wants to add the new outro to the stage musical.

However, it's a moment where Ariana says "Right!" that's truly taken the internet by storm. In the original version of the song, Kristin sings: Did they have brains or knowledge? / Don't make me laugh / They were popular.

Meanwhile, in the movie, Ariana and Cynthia share the line instead. Ariana sings: Don't make me laugh / They were and Cynthia as Elphaba interjects: "Popular!", with Ariana saying "Right!" in response.

Ariana says "Right?!" with so much gumption that it's become a viral sound on TikTok. In a TikTok video, one fan wrote: "She put her whole Ariana Grandussy into the delivery of "Right.".

It's since been viewed over 6.3 million times and Ariana has shared it on her Instagram stories.

In the comments, one person wrote: "she blew me away omg i knew she’d be good but she was GREAT." Another fan added: "She did suchhhh an amazing job as Glinda." Someone also commented: "she was so dramatic the whole movie and i LOVED it."

Ariana has also shared a video of her recording the moment to TikTok. She wrote: "The first time I heard this was when I was listening to the live take from on set in the studio and I scared myself."

She added: "I absolutely do not remember doing this."

Ah! That's history!

Wicked: The Soundtrack is available to stream and purchase now. Head here for more details.

