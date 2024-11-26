Who is the Scarecrow in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Who is the Scarecrow in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity. Picture: Universal Pictures / LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, MGM / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Wicked Part 2 will explain how the Scarecrow fits into the story of Elphaba and Glinda.

If you've just watched the Wicked movie and never seen the musical before, chances are you'll have a few questions.

Set in the same world as The Wizard of Oz, Wicked explains how The Wicked Witch of the West isn't the villain we've been lead to believe she is. In Wicked Part 1, we briefly see Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion. However, the timeline takes place before The Wizard of Oz begins and Elphaba is yet to meet Dorothy.

However, Wicked Part 2 will take place alongside the story of The Wizard of Oz and the second act of the musical is all about how the two stories intertwine. Most notably, we find out the true identity of the Scarecrow.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Wicked musical and Wicked Part 2's storyline. Stop reading now if you don't what to know what happens next!

Who is the Scarecrow in Wicked? [Spoilers ahead!]

How does Fiyero turn into the Scarecrow?

In the Wizard of Oz, the Scarecrow is simply introduced as a scarecrow who laments the fact that he doesn't have his own brain. We never learn the full extent of his backstory but Wicked goes to great lengths to explain who he is.

As teased in Wicked Part 1, Wicked Part 2 will see Madame Morrible and the Wizard successfully convince the people of Oz that Elphaba is a Wicked Witch and a threat to them all. Meanwhile, Glinda becomes known as Glinda the Good with the Wizard using her as a pawn to spread his propaganda.

When Fiyero realises what's happening, he leaves Glinda. He finds Elphaba, who is on the run, and confesses his love for her. However, their reunion is cut short. Dorothy's house crushes Elphaba's sister Nessarose in a tornado and Elphaba runs to her aid but it's too late.

The Wizard's guards then attempt to capture Elphaba only for Fiyero to stop them so that Elphaba can escape. In order to prevent the guards from harming Fiyero, Elphaba casts as spell to save him. Unbeknownst to her, he transforms into the Scarecrow.

Yes. Jonathan Bailey's character Fiyero is the Scarecrow and we'll see him become the Scarecrow in Part 2.

Fiyero and Elphaba in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

Realising that her name can't be cleared in the public imagination, Elphaba decides to fake her own death. So when Dorothy throws water on Elphaba, she never actually dies. She simply uses magic to hide.

After Dorothy goes back home to Kansas, Fiyero, as the Scarecrow, finds Elphaba and the pair flee from Oz as a couple knowing that no one in Oz can ever know that Elphaba survived.

