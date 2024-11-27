What happens in Wicked Part 2? A plot summary of how the musical ends

27 November 2024, 17:00

What happens in Wicked Part 2? A plot summary of how the musical ends
What happens in Wicked Part 2? A plot summary of how the musical ends.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

How does the Wicked musical end? Elphaba and Glinda's story in Wicked Part 2 is very different to the first movie.

Wicked has left fans who are new to the Wicked universe eager to learn what happens to Elphaba and Glinda next. If you can't wait a year to find out what happens in Part 2, we're here to let you know exactly how the musical ends.

Wicked Part 1 finishes exactly when the curtain closes on Act I of the musical. After Elphaba discovers that the Wizard is a fraud, she decides to strike out on her own. Elphaba asks Glinda to join her but Glinda decides not to and the film ends with Elphaba flying out West and escaping the Wizard who has called on Oz to try to capture her.

So what happens next and how does Wicked's story differ from The Wizard of Oz? Here's a full Act 2 plot summary.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Wicked musical and Wicked Part 2's storyline. Stop reading now if you don't what to know what happens next!

What happens to Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked Part 2?

A day in the life of Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the plot of Wicked Part 2 and Wicked the stage musical.

WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW
WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW. Picture: Universal Pictures

What happens to Boq and Nessarose in Wicked Part 2?

Wicked: Act II begins with a time jump. After going against the Wizard, Elphaba is now known as The Wicked Witch of the West. As for Glinda, she's become a spokesperson for the Wizard known as Glinda the Good. The act opens with a press conference where Fiyero is made Captain of the Guard which he accepts in the hopes of finding Elphaba.

Fiyero is shocked and disgusted to hear people spreading false rumours about Elphaba at the conference. He is also angered when Madame Morrible falsely announces that he and Glinda are engaged. Fiyero storms off in a rage.

As for Elphaba, she is living life on the run and we first see her when she visits Nessarose in secret. Nessarose has become governor of Munchkinland but the Munchkins fear her. Worried that Boq will leave her, she has stripped Munchkins of their rights and, like Elphaba, she has become known as a wicked witch in her own right.

When Elphaba visits Nessarose, Nessarose takes the Grimmerie and casts a spell on Boq to make him love her. However, it goes wrong and Boq's heart shrinks. To save Boq from death, Elphaba turns him into the Tin Man.

Elphaba is then caught by the Wizard in Emerald City. He tries to persuade her to work with him by freeing his enslaved monkeys. However, Elphaba discovers Dillamond can no longer speak and vows to stop the Wizard.

The guards enter with Fiyero, and Glinda and Fiyero helps Elphaba escape.

What happens to Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked Part 2?
What happens to Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked Part 2? Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy

What happens to Fiyero in Wicked Part 2?

In the next scene, Fiyero leaves Glinda. He finds Elphaba and confesses he is in love with her. Only their happiness is cut short. In a bid to capture Elphaba, Madame Morrible uses magic to create the tornado that brings Dorothy to Oz and kills Nessarose. When Elphaba shows up, she learns that Glinda has given Nessarose's shoes to Dorothy.

On top of that, The Wizard's guards try to capture Elphaba but Fiyero arrives and stops them. Elphaba escapes the guards but they all turn on Fiyero and string him up in a cornfield against Glinda's wishes. Worried for Fiyero's life, Elphaba puts a spell on Fiyero to make him invincible. She thinks he's dead but he becomes the Scarecrow.

Meanwhile, Boq and Morrible lead the citizens of Oz to hunt Elphaba who has captured Dorothy. She won't release Dorothy until she gives her Nessarose's shoes. As this is happening, Glinda is horrified to learn Madame Morrible created the tornado. Glinda goes to Elphaba to warn her she's in danger and get her to free Dorothy.

However, Elphaba, after receiving a letter from a winged-monkey, tells her she has accepted her fate and can no longer change the public's opinion of her.

What happens to Fiyero in Wicked Part 2?
What happens to Fiyero in Wicked Part 2? Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy

The people of Oz arrive at Elphaba's with pitchforks and Elphaba tells Glinda to hide. Like The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy seemingly melts Elphaba to death with water leaving behind only her hat and the bottle of Green Elixir that belonged to her mother.

Glinda takes the Elixir and confronts the Wizard who, recognising the Elixir, realises he was Elphaba's dad and that the Elixir was responsible for Elphaba's skin and Elphaba was so powerful because she was born from two worlds.

Glinda banishes the Wizard from Oz and has Madame Morrible arrested for Nessa's murder. She vows to properly earn her title of Glinda the Good.

Meanwhile, we learn that Fiyero sent Elphaba her letter and she faked her death. Fiyero finds Elphaba and they escape from Oz together.

As far as Glinda and the rest of Oz are aware, Elphaba is dead.

