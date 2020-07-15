Kristin Chenoweth Encourages Glee Fans To Have A ‘Big Cry’ As She Opens Up About Death Of Naya Rivera

15 July 2020, 13:31 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 14:04

Naya Rivera's body was found earlier this week.
Naya Rivera's body was found earlier this week. Picture: PA images

Kristin Chenoweth has paid tribute to Naya Rivera in a tearful video.

Kristin Chenoweth has been opening up about the tragic death of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

The 51-year-old shared a tearful video on social media and encouraged fans of the actress to have a 'big cry'.

Glee Stars Pay Tribute To Naya Rivera

Kristin Chenoweth appeared on Glee alongside Naya Rivera.
Kristin Chenoweth appeared on Glee alongside Naya Rivera. Picture: PA images

In the clip, she says: “A long time ago I was invited to be a guest star on a show called Glee.

“I had the honor of meeting all my babies, those kids who still make me proud.

"I want them to know I still love them and I'm proud of them.

"And with Naya gone, I know how that hurts them. She was such a sweet, sweet child.

"To see her sitting with her baby really just gets me.”

Naya was confirmed dead on 13 July, five days after disappearing during a trip to a California lake with her 4-year-old son.

Her family have released a statement thanking her friends, colleagues and fans for their continued support.

It reads: "We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.

"Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister. Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya.

"We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

