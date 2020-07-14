Glee Stars Pay Tribute To Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera's Glee co-stars paid tribute to her via social media. Picture: Getty

After Naya Rivera tragically passed away, Demi Lovato, Lea Michele, Kevin McHale and her fellow Glee co-stars wrote touching messages on social media.

Glee's Naya Rivera sadly died, at the age of 33, after her body was found by authorities at Lake Piru.

Naya was reported missing on Wednesday, 8 July, and her death is being ruled a 'tragic accident' with no suggestion she was trying to take her own life.

Following the news, Naya's Glee co-stars have all taken to social media to pay tribute to their friend and fellow actor, including Lea Michele and Kevin McHale.

After deleting her Twitter, Lea Michele shared two sweet tributes to both Naya and her previous partner, Cory Monteith, who both sadly passed away on the same day, years apart.

Lea posted several black and white images of her co-stars to her 6.4 million followers, via her Instagram Story.

Lea Michele shared a photo of Naya Rivera to her Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on the series, posted a photo of himself cuddling Naya, with the caption "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone?

"If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't," continued Chris, before praising her sense of humour and all-round brilliance.

Her other Glee co-stars also paid tribute, including Jenna Ushkowitz, who starred as Tina Cohen-Chang in Glee, writing "Naya, you were a force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room.

"You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you," said Jenna. She also said she "missed [Naya] already."

Hollywood actor, Darren Criss, wrote four posts to his 1.9 million Twitter followers, sharing his memory of Naya Rivera, starting by saying "She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.

She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.



Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 14, 2020

"Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I've maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face."

Continuing, Darren - who played Blaine Anderson on Glee - praised her talent and singing voice; as well as her compassion towards her friends and family.

And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift.

And it's a gift that will never go away.



Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 14, 2020

Kevin McHale wrote "My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you."

"She was the single most quick-witted person I've ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim," continued Kevin, accompanied with a photo of the two of them holding each other.

Many of Naya's other Glee co-stars, including Jane Lynch, Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies and Becca Tobin, also posted tributes to her on social media.

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Demi Lovato joined them, writing a lengthy message to Naya, on her Instagram, after she played her partner on Glee.

"I'll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee," said the 'Confident' singer.

"The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.."

Naya Rivera went swimming with her son, Josey, after they rented a pontoon boat on Lake Piru in South Carolina on Wednesday, but hours later Josey was found on the boat alone.

Another boater raised the alarm after seeing the vessel drifting.

Josey, whose father is Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, was found to be still wearing his life jacket and was unharmed, telling officers his mum "jumped into the lake and didn't come back up," according to TMZ.

The Ventura County Sheriff's department began conducting a search for Naya after her son was found, with divers and helicopters scanning the area until darkness fell.

Officials told NBC LA that Rivera's disappearance was “considered to be a horrible accident,” saying there was no suspicion of foul play.