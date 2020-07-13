Glee Star Naya Rivera Has Died Aged 33 As Body Found At Lake Piru Is Confirmed As Actress

Naya Rivera has been found dead after going missing while swimming. Picture: PA

The body found at Lake Piru has been confirmed as 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, who has tragically died at the age of 33.

Naya Rivera, 33, has tragically died, as the body found earlier today by authorities at Lake Piru has been confirmed as the actress.

A video posted by the Los Angeles Times showed Ventura County Sheriff's Department officials confirming that the body found this afternoon was that of the Glee actress.

Her death is being ruled a 'tragic accident' with no suggestion she was trying to take her own life.

This news comes days after she was reported missing on Wednesday 8 July following a boat trip with her four-year-old son.

Glee Star Naya Rivera Kisses Her Son In Last Instagram Post Before She Went Missing

The 33-year-old went swimming with her son Josey after they rented a pontoon boat on Lake Piru in South Carolina on Wednesday, but hours later Josey was found on the boat alone.

Naya Rivera was swimming with son Josey when she went missing. Picture: Naya Rivera/Instagram

Another boater raised the alarm after seeing the vessel drifting.

Josey, whose father is Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, was found to be still wearing his life jacket and was unharmed, telling officers his mum “jumped into the lake and didn’t come back up,” according to TMZ.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s department began conducting a search for Naya after her son was found, with divers and helicopters scanning the area until darkness fell.

Officials told NBC LA that Rivera’s disappearance was “considered to be a horrible accident,” saying there was no suspicion of foul play.

Naya Rivera posted this photo with Josey hours before she went missing. Picture: Naya Rivera/Instagram

Just one day before she went missing, the actress – who played Santana Lopez on Glee for six years – posted a picture with her little boy captioned: “Just the two of us.”

News of her death as led to an influx of prayers and tributes from her former co-stars and friends.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News