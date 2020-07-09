Glee's Naya Rivera Missing After 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone In Lake

9 July 2020, 07:19 | Updated: 9 July 2020, 08:47

Glee star, Naya Rivera, has been reported as missing, following a swimming accident, which left her son alone in a boat on a lake.

Former-Glee star, Naya Rivera, is missing after an accident which occurred in a lake in Ventura County, California, according to the local sheriffs.

On Wednesday, 8 July, the Ventura Co. Sheriff Twitter account confirmed it was the Glee actress, saying "The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light."

Naya Rivera is said to be missing after a swimming accident
Naya Rivera is said to be missing after a swimming accident. Picture: Getty

The search began after Naya's 4-year-old son was found floating alone in a rented boat on Lake Piru. The child is reportedly unharmed.

According to police, the 33-year-old actress was not wearing a life jacket during their excursion, but her son was.

Officials have begun searching for Naya using helicopters, drones and dive teams.

Naya Rivera rose to fame playing Santana Lopez on Glee, between the years of 2009 and 2015, receiving several nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards, GRAMMYs and Teen Choice Awards. She also released a single with Big Sean.

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since the middle of locdown

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has welcomed a baby!

Gogglebox’s Shaun Malone Welcomes First Baby & Announces Name

Kanye West declares himself anti-vaccination calling them the devil's work

COVID-19: Kanye West Calls Vaccines 'The Mark Of The Beast' & Says He Had Coronavirus

Stormzy surprised a teenage fan by decorating his room

Stormzy Surprises Teenager By Decorating His Bedroom

Harry Styles fans are obsessed with his Calm app stroytime

Harry Styles Fans Are Living For His Soothing Calm App Story- Here Are The Best Reactions

'The LP Show' kicks off in July!

One Direction’s Liam Payne Announces ‘The LP Show' Livestream Concert Series

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos