Glee's Naya Rivera Missing After 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone In Lake

Glee star, Naya Rivera, has been reported as missing, following a swimming accident, which left her son alone in a boat on a lake.

Former-Glee star, Naya Rivera, is missing after an accident which occurred in a lake in Ventura County, California, according to the local sheriffs.

On Wednesday, 8 July, the Ventura Co. Sheriff Twitter account confirmed it was the Glee actress, saying "The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light."

Naya Rivera is said to be missing after a swimming accident. Picture: Getty

The search began after Naya's 4-year-old son was found floating alone in a rented boat on Lake Piru. The child is reportedly unharmed.

According to police, the 33-year-old actress was not wearing a life jacket during their excursion, but her son was.

Officials have begun searching for Naya using helicopters, drones and dive teams.

Naya Rivera rose to fame playing Santana Lopez on Glee, between the years of 2009 and 2015, receiving several nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards, GRAMMYs and Teen Choice Awards. She also released a single with Big Sean.