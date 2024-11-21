Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview
21 November 2024, 15:45
Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger are Denzel Washington's biggest fans COMFIRMED.
Paul Mescal dropping a lil impromptu 'Singin' In The Rain' rendition in the middle of an interview? I need his full version NEOWWW.
To celebrate the release of Gladiator II, we threw stars Paul Mescal (Lucius) and Fred Hechinger (Caracalla) headfirst into the Capital Buzz arena for an interview with a twist.
Picking their own interview questions from our Gladiator-themed categories, Paul and Fred revealed which songs they'd perform in the Colosseum to impress the Emperor, as well as the best films they've ever watched on a plane, the roles they'd love to steal from their co-stars and so! much! more!
Hit play on the video below to watch the chaos unfold.
Gladiator II is out in UK cinemas now.
