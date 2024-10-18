Are Gracie Abrams' 'Packing It Up' lyrics about Paul Mescal? The meaning explained

18 October 2024, 11:13

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Gracie Abrams sings about finally finding love in her 'Packing It Up' lyrics and fans think they're about Paul Mescal.

Gracie Abrams fans are sobbing over the emotional meaning behind her 'Packing It Up' lyrics. Are they about Paul Mescal though?

Over the years, Gracie Abrams has become known for her highly detailed lyrics that capture exactly what it feels like to experience love and heartbreak. Her Number 1 album 'The Secret of Us' is a testament to that. From 'Risk' to 'I Love You, I'm Sorry', there's something for everyone on the project. There's even a Taylor Swift collab.

In the past, Gracie has tended to keep her personal life private but, in recent months, she's been spotted in public with actor Paul Mescal. Neither star has discussed their relationship in public yet but Paul was recently seen supporting Gracie at her The Secret of Us Tour concert in New York on 5th October.

Now, Gracie has released a deluxe version of her album and fans think there is a love song on it inspired by Paul Mescal.

What are Gracie Abrams 'Packing It Up' lyrics about?

In 'Packing It Up', Gracie sings about how she had almost given up on love until she met her current boyfriend. Gracie sings: I swear that I wasn't looking for much / But that’s just when you happened / That's right when you happened / Got so damn close to packing it up / But that's just when you happened / And then you happened.

In the second verse, Grace reveals how this relationship is so much healthier than her past romances. She adds: Now I’m red in the face, and shy all of a sudden / You move, I move, it's something, you fit perfectly / And replace every game, you push none of my buttons / And hold me through the morning, kinda new for me.

Gracie Abrams - Packing It Up (Official Lyric Video)

Gracie is yet to discuss the meaning behind the song and whether it's actually about Paul. However, based on the two of them being spotted together so often lately and People reporting that they're in a relationship, fans are convinced that 'Packing It Up' is about how Paul made her believe in love again.

One person tweeted: "packing it up is like 100% about paul mescal."

Another wrote: "hold up is packing it up our first paul song."

Brb - crying at the beauty of love.

Gracie Abrams - 'Packing It Up' lyrics

VERSE 1
I hope that you get everything you could ask for
The cold side of your pillow, a real break for once
Good peppermint tea with cool wind on the drive home
With no traffic for miles, for spring to come

CHORUS
I swear that I wasn't looking for much
But that’s just when you happened
That's right when you happened
Got so damn close to packing it up
But that's just when you happened
And then you happened
(Then you happened)

VERSE 2
Now I’m red in the face, and shy all of a sudden
You move, I move, it's something, you fit perfectly
And replace every game, you push none of my buttons
And hold me through the morning, kinda new for me

CHORUS I swear that I wasn't looking for much
But that's just when you happened
That's right when you happened
I got so damn close to packing it up
But that's right when you happened
Mm, then you happened
Mm, then you happened
(Mm)

VERSE 3
I hope that you get my dark sense of humor
Sunsets in the summer with my family
Don't stop talking to me, maybe stay here forever
We could die here together, I'd do it happily

PRE-CHORUS
I’ll hold you, I’ll know you
I'll never leave out the back door
And I’d love to complete you
Hope you get all you could ask for

CHORUS
'Cause I swear that I wasn't looking for much
But that's just when you happened
That’s right when you happened
Got so damn close to packing it up
But that's right when you happened
Mm, then you happened
And I swear that I wasn't looking for someone
But then you happened
Mm, then you happened
Got so damn close to packing it up
But that's when you happened
And then you happened

