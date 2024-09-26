Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Here's every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings in the Spin The Bottle segment of her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist.

Sabrina Carpenter sings a surprise cover every night in her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist but which iconic songs has she covered so far? Here's a full breakdown of Sabrina's Spin The Bottle segment and what she sings at every concert.

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to performing surprise songs during her shows. Sabrina's Emails I Can't Send Tour famously included a fan therapy session where fans helped her choose a cover song to perform each night. From Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' to Olivia Newton John's 'Hopelessly Devoted To You', she never fails to impress.

Now, Sabrina is back in her cover song bag on the Short n' Sweet Tour. What are Sabrina's surprise songs though?

What are Sabrina Carpenter's Spin The Bottle songs?

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Short n Sweet in hilarious skit

How does Sabrina Carpenter's Spin The Bottle work?

As you may have seen on social media, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour includes a Spin The Bottle segment. After performing 'Coincidence' at every show, Sabrina spins a bottle live on stage with the numbers one to four as options. Whichever number the bottle lands on, Sabrina performs a cover based on that number.

To date, Sabrina has performed songs by iconic artists including ABBA and Shania Twain.

What surprise songs has Sabrina Carpenter performed on tour?

  • Ohio (23 Sep): ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song One)
  • Toronto, Canada (25 Sep): Shania Twain - 'That Don't Impress Me Much' (Song Two)*
  • Detroit, Michigan (26 Sep): TBC

*The bottle landed on 'One' but Sabrina switched it to 'Two' to avoid performing the same surprise cover twice.

2024 Governors Ball
2024 Governors Ball. Picture: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Will Sabrina Carpenter change her surprise songs?

It's currently unclear if Sabrina will keep the same four surprise cover songs throughout the Short n' Sweet Tour or if she intends to add different ones and mix it up as the tour goes on. For the Emails I Can't Send Tour and her Eras Tour support slot, Sabrina performed different covers based on where she was in the world.

In past concerts, Sabrina has covered Lily Allen's 'Smile' in London and Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in Mexico.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know every surprise song Sabrina sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour.

