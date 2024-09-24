Here's why Sabrina Carpenter ended her 'Nonsense' outros with the Short n' Sweet Tour

Here's why Sabrina Carpenter ended her 'Nonsense' outros with the Short n' Sweet Tour. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

By Sam Prance

Ahead of the Short n' Sweet Tour, Sabrina Carpenter explained why she was stopping her custom 'Nonsense' outros. Here's what she said and what she's doing instead.

Sabrina Carpenter has become known as the Horny Shakespeare™ of our time thanks to her filfthy 'Nonsense' outros. However, she's no doing them on her Short n' Sweet Tour and there's a very good reason why she's retired them.

Sabrina Carpenter did not lie when she sang the words 'Woke up this morning, thought I'd write a pop hit!' at the end of 'Nonsense'. Shortly after 'Emails I Can't Send' came out in 2022, 'Nonsense' became a viral hit and it's since been streamed over one billion times thanks in part to the fact that Sabrina changes the outro every time she sings it.

As a result, fans have been desperate to find out what 'Nonsense' outros Sabrina will sing on the Short n Sweet Tour. But it now turns out that Sabrina will not be including them on the tour at all. Here's what she does instead.

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' outros on the Short n' Sweet tour?

What is Sabrina Carpenter's new 'Nonsense' outro on the Short n' Sweet Tour?

Sabrina performs 'Nonsense' in all it's glory on the Short n' Sweet Tour. However, after she sings the original outro (Woke up this morning, thought I'd write a pop hit / How quickly can you take your clothes off pop quiz?), she does NOT add a custom outro. Instead, the mic cuts and Sabrina acts shocked as she is lowered from the stage.

As a gag, a message on the main screen in the arena then pops up saying: "We apologize for the interruption of our program due to technical difficulties.“

You can check out the new 'Nonsense' outro in all its glory below.

Sabrina Carpenter will not be doing “Nonsense” outros during her Short n’ Sweet tour:



“We apologize for the interruption of our program due to technical difficulties.“ pic.twitter.com/FWmK8fsTxQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2024

Why did Sabrina Carpenter stop her 'Nonsense' outros?

At Capital's 2024 Summertime Ball, Sabrina confessed that she had grown tired of doing the 'Nonsense' outros. She explained: "Two years ago, I made a random decision and it really changed the course of my daily schedule. I just think over the course of time, I've run out of provocative jokes in every city, so I'm running low."

Sabrina added: "But no, I do genuinely have so much fun with it because it makes every show different and I think that that's very special."

With the 'Nonsense' outros being a key part of the 'Emails I Can't Send' era, it makes sense that they're now over.

How did Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' outros starts?

It all started on the opening night of the Emails I Can't Send Tour in Atlanta, Georgia on 29th September 2022, where Sabrina changed up the 'Nonsense' outro as a gift to her audience by singing: Come over tonight my room is spotless / I'm sorry this outro is so chaotic / Atlanta it's official you're the hottest.

The outros have since got progressively hornier and funnier.

Sabrina's final custom 'Nonsense' outro was at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco on 10th August 2024. She sang: Soon cometh my album so exciting / My heart doth pound beneath my breasts, so mighty / Outside Lands, it’s like thou art inside me.

