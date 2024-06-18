Exclusive

Sabrina Carpenter Is Actually Over Her 'Nonsense' Outros

18 June 2024, 17:18 | Updated: 18 June 2024, 17:28

Sabrina Carpenter says she's run out of provocative lyrics
Sabrina Carpenter says she's run out of provocative lyrics. Picture: Global/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Sabrina Carpenter told Capital she's actually not a fan of her famous 'Nonsense' outros...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Not only is Sabrina Carpenter an icon, pop princess, trendsetter and so much more, she's also a lyrical genius.

If you didn't already realise it from her catchy 'Espresso' lyrics then you'll definitely know it from her iconic 'Nonsense' outros. The 'Please Please Please' singer started switching up the outro during her 'Emails I Can't Send' tour back in 2022.

Two years later and she's still changing the lyrics for the song every time she performs 'Nonsense' live. She even kept it up while travelling the world with Taylor Swift for The Eras Tour.

And especially for her British fans, Sabrina sang brand new lyrics on the Wembley Stadium stage at Capital's Summertime Ball.

Sabrina Carpenter performed at Capital's Summertime Ball
Sabrina Carpenter performed at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

She sang: Boy that thing's so big I call it Wembley

I stay on that head and do it rent free

Capital, I think you bloody wrecked me

But backstage at Wembley with Capital breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers she revealed that she's so over the personalised outros.

Sabrina Carpenter - Nonsense (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Responding to Chris saying he's "become obsessed with the outros", Sabrina said, "I'm glad you still are because I'm," before breaking into a giggle and shaking her head.

"You know, two years ago, I made a random decision and it really changed the course of my daily schedule," she told them.

She revealed that she most definitely does not have a ghost writer and that they are all written by her and writing them has really 'expanded her brain'.

"I just think over the course of time, I've run out of provocative jokes in every city, so I'm running low," the 'Feather' singer explained.

Sabrina Carpenter performed 'Nonsense' at Wembley
Sabrina Carpenter performed 'Nonsense' at Wembley. Picture: Shutterstock

It's not all doom and gloom though as Sabrina's famous outros aren't going anywhere since she loves how they make each performance unique.

She said: "But no, I do genuinely have so much fun with it because it makes every show different and I think that that's very special."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Amy Poehler Finding Out How Many Minutes She's On Screen In Mean Girls Is Hilarious

Amy Poehler Discovers Her "Mind-Blowing" Short Mean Girls Screen Time

How Bridgerton filmed Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's Polin mirror sex scene

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Explain How They Filmed 5-Minute Long Sex Scene

TV & Film

Why did Joey and Grace end things?

What Happened Between Grace Jackson And Joey Essex?

Love Island

Kim Kardashian Called Out For Saying Spending Her Birthday With Her Kids Was "Torture"

Kim Kardashian Called Out For Saying Spending Her Birthday With Her Kids Was "Torture"

It's been over a year since Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift ended their 6 year relationship

Who Is Joe Alwyn Dating? What We Know About His New Girlfriend

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits