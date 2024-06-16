Sabrina Carpenter Sings ‘Please Please Please’ For The First Time In The UK At #CapitalSTB

16 June 2024, 22:20

Sabrina Carpenter wow'd the audience at Capital's Summertime Ball
Sabrina Carpenter wow'd the audience at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

Sabrina Carpenter and her Carpenters blew the non-existent top off Wembley Stadium after she performed ‘Please Please Please’ for the first time in the UK!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter may be one of the most popular pop music artists after Taylor Swift right now so it makes total sense that she went on tour with her in 2023 for the World Eras Tour.

The blonde bombshell hit the stage of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard in a short sparkly silver and yellow number and immediately jumped into action performing ‘Read Your Mind.’

With 80 thousand fans filling up Wembley Stadium in support of the pocket rocket, Sabrina noticed that a group near the front of the stage were holding up a cardboard cutout of herself.

Sabrina Carpenter fans filled the seats of Wembley Stadium
Sabrina Carpenter fans filled the seats of Wembley Stadium. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

“This is why I love you London, because you have stuff like that!” she said to the crowds and she's not wrong, her British fans have proven to be incredibly passionate.

Earlier in the day as fans made their way to the stadium, many were dubbing the Summertime Ball 2024, 'Sabrina Day.'

Sabrina Carpenter performed 'Please Please Please' for the first time in the UK at Capital's STB
Sabrina Carpenter performed 'Please Please Please' for the first time in the UK at Capital's STB. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

What some Carpenters might not realise is that not only was that Sabrina’s first-ever Capital Ball appearance, but her performance of ‘Please Please Please’ was actually her very first performance of the new song in the UK!

She performed the track alongside her band and with her bedazzled mic that had a red hard embedded in it.

Sabrina Carpenter releases 'Short 'N' Sweet' on the 23rd of August
Sabrina Carpenter releases 'Short 'N' Sweet' on the 23rd of August. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

The entire set seemed to be quite emotional for Sabrina, with her upcoming album ‘Short ‘N’ Sweet’ set to drop on the 23rd of August, the pop princess reflected on how excited she was for the music to come out and how she had been working on it for a few years now.

The album might be called ‘Short ‘N’ Sweet’, but it’s obvious she’s poured her blood, sweat and tears into it and fans cannot wait.

