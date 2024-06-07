The Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Explained

It's time for Sabrina Carpenter's second 'Short n' Sweet' single. What are her 'Please Please Please' lyrics about though?

Everything's coming up Sabrina Carpenter at the moment. After winning over a whole new legion of fans supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at the start of the year, Sabrina has since dominated the charts with her sleeper hit 'Feather' and 2024's song of the summer 'Espresso'. 'Espresso' is so popular that it's been Number 1 in the UK for five weeks.

On 5th June, Sabrina announced new song called 'Please Please Please' and it appears to be one of her most emotional songs to date. With that in mind, here's a guide to the meaning behind Sabrina's 'Please Please Please' lyrics.

Sabrina Carpenter teases next Short n' Sweet single

As it stands, Sabrina has remained very tight-lipped about 'Please Please Please' but she has unveiled one of the lyrics from the song and it sounds like a smash. In a teaser for the 'Please Please Please' video, Sabrina sings: Please, please, please / Don't bring me to tears / When I just did my makeup so nice.

While Sabrina is best-known for her uptempo hits like 'Nonsense', 'Feather' and 'Espresso', day one fans will know that she is also an incredible balladeer. Songs like 'Exhale' and 'Decode' show just how versatile she is. After making us smile with 'Espresso', could 'Please Please Please' make us cry?

Describing the song ahead of its release, Every Single Album co-host Nathan Hubbard said: "There are a lot of people who think it's better than 'Espresso'. There was a love of very interesting debate over which of these should go first and the timing of it all. I think people are gonna love it."

He then added: "I think the song is awesome. I think there's a chance that this young woman is on an absolute rocket ship right now and she may just take over summer with it. 'Please Please Please' sounds different than 'Espresso'."

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please (Official Video)

Bookmark this page and we'll update it with a full breakdown of Sabrina's 'Please Please Please' lyrics as soon as the song comes out.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Please Please Please' lyrics

TBC

