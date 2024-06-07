The Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Explained

7 June 2024, 00:00

Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Meaning Explained
Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Island Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' lyrics about? Here's everything we know about the song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's time for Sabrina Carpenter's second 'Short n' Sweet' single. What are her 'Please Please Please' lyrics about though?

Everything's coming up Sabrina Carpenter at the moment. After winning over a whole new legion of fans supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at the start of the year, Sabrina has since dominated the charts with her sleeper hit 'Feather' and 2024's song of the summer 'Espresso'. 'Espresso' is so popular that it's been Number 1 in the UK for five weeks.

On 5th June, Sabrina announced new song called 'Please Please Please' and it appears to be one of her most emotional songs to date. With that in mind, here's a guide to the meaning behind Sabrina's 'Please Please Please' lyrics.

Sabrina Carpenter teases next Short n' Sweet single

As it stands, Sabrina has remained very tight-lipped about 'Please Please Please' but she has unveiled one of the lyrics from the song and it sounds like a smash. In a teaser for the 'Please Please Please' video, Sabrina sings: Please, please, please / Don't bring me to tears / When I just did my makeup so nice.

While Sabrina is best-known for her uptempo hits like 'Nonsense', 'Feather' and 'Espresso', day one fans will know that she is also an incredible balladeer. Songs like 'Exhale' and 'Decode' show just how versatile she is. After making us smile with 'Espresso', could 'Please Please Please' make us cry?

Describing the song ahead of its release, Every Single Album co-host Nathan Hubbard said: "There are a lot of people who think it's better than 'Espresso'. There was a love of very interesting debate over which of these should go first and the timing of it all. I think people are gonna love it."

He then added: "I think the song is awesome. I think there's a chance that this young woman is on an absolute rocket ship right now and she may just take over summer with it. 'Please Please Please' sounds different than 'Espresso'."

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please (Official Video)

Bookmark this page and we'll update it with a full breakdown of Sabrina's 'Please Please Please' lyrics as soon as the song comes out.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Please Please Please' lyrics

TBC

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Meaning Behind Her Favourite Lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her 'Espresso' Lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album
Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Who Are Charli XCX's 'Girl, So Confusing' Lyrics About? The Meaning Explained

Charli XCX Explains What Her 'Girl, So Confusing' Lyrics Are Actually About

Hot On Capital

There has been speculation that another celebrity bombshell will be arriving in the villa

Is There Going To Be Another Celebrity Love Island Bombshell In 2024? Meet Abbie Quinnen

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

TV & Film

Ariana Grande The Boys Is Mine lyrics: The meaning explained

Ariana Grande Explains True Meaning Behind Her 'The Boy Is Mine' Lyrics

Ariana Grande

Miranda Derrick issues statement about Netflix TikTok cult documentary

Miranda Derrick Slams Netflix 7M TikTok Cult Documentary And Cuts Contact With Family

TV & Film

Amy Hart's career and personal life has sky rocketed since leaving Love Island

Amy Hart's Life After Love Island Including Age, Job & Partner

Love Island

Do Miranda and Melanie Wilking still talk? Here's where they are now after TikTok cult documentary

Where Is Miranda Wilking Now? Dancing For The Devil's Melanie Explains Relationship With Sister

TV & Film

Is Barry Keoghan In Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please, Please, Please' Music Video?

Is Barry Keoghan In Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' Music Video?

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Every Love Island 2024 Bombshell From Joey Essex To Uma Jammeh

Love Island

Uma Jammeh joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Uma Jammeh Including Age, Job And Instagram

Love Island

Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins announces new prequel book focusing on 50th Hunger Games

New Hunger Games Book And Movie Will Explore Haymitch's 50th Hunger Games

TV & Film

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are The Maxton Hall Books Available In English? How To Read A Save Me Translation

TV & Film

Chappell Roan Has Secret Backing Vocals On Three Olivia Rodrigo Songs

Chappell Roan Has Secret Backing Vocals On Three Olivia Rodrigo Songs

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island

Joey Essex and Samantha Kenny may have met before the villa

Love Island's Joey Essex And Samantha Kenny Might Have History

Love Island

The Last of Us season 2 will only be 7 episodes long

The Last Of Us Season 2 Will Only Be Seven Episodes Long

TV & Film

RAYE is a singer songwriter from South London

Who is RAYE? From Age, Net Worth, Parents To Her Discography

Is Joey Essex's ex going in to Love Island as a bombshell?

Is Joey Essex's Ex Girlfriend Going Into Love Island & Who Is She?

Love Island

Sam Heughan uploaded a video on in Instagram in the first week of June 2024

Taylor Swift Will Leave Travis Kelce For Sam Heughan, Outlander Star Jokes

Billie Eilish 'Chihiro' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Billie Eilish Explains The Deeper Meaning Behind Her 'Chihiro' Lyrics

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch