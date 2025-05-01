JoJo Siwa defends saying she no longer identifies as lesbian after Celebrity Big Brother backlash

1 May 2025, 12:39 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 12:40

JoJo Siwa defends saying she no longer identifies as lesbian on Celebrity Big Brother
JoJo Siwa defends saying she no longer identifies as lesbian on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, ITV
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa came out as queer on Celebrity Big Brother but her some of her comments sparked controversy online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has opened up about why she no longer identifies as a lesbian. She's also addressed the backlash that she faced from the lesbian community over her comments about coming out as queer while on Celebrity Big Brother.

Last month (Apr 22), JoJo Siwa made headlines after she stated that she was queer on Celebrity Big Brother. Talking to her fellow housemate, Danny Beard, JoJo said: "I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean? I think that’s the thing, I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian. I think being here I’ve realised, ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer'."

JoJo ended the conversation by adding: "I’m switching letters! F--- the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about sexuality." For the most part, fans praised JoJo for candidly discussing how she feels about her sexuality but other people accused her of being insensitive to the lesbian community with her "F--- the L" comment.

Now, JoJo has clarified what she meant by her remarks and explained how she identifies in a candid new interview.

JoJo Siwa gets emotional on CBB

Appearing on The Viall Files, JoJo said: "Did I say f--- being a lesbian? I don't remember saying that." She continued: "Danny and I had had loads of conversations about being queer and gender identity and it was beautiful and I come out of the house to see that [backlash]. I see the lesbian community coming at me, saying, 'How dare you!'"

JoJo then explained: "First of all, let's clarify a couple different things here. Sexuality is fluid. Gender identity is fluid. You can be one thing today and one thing tomorrow. People saying to me that I have never been a lesbian is crazy. I fell in love with a female at age 17. I have a very special place [in my heart] for her."

She added: "Why is it not okay to say that I feel more queer now when the whole thing in the LGBTQIA community is [that] sexuality is fluid. I came out as pansexual. Then, I came out as a lesbian. Then I was like, maybe I'm bisexual. I was like you know what I think I'm just gay. Now I think I'm just queer."

JoJo ended by saying: "I can just exist. No one can decide my sexuality. Not even me. I can't help what I feel. I can't help who I fall for...I don't need to be in a box."

As well as her sexuality, JoJo questioned her gender identity while on CBB. Talking to her close friend and housemate Chris Hughes, she said: "Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like them. Met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them."

She added: "Met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary, and these beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like and… I don’t know, it’s not something I want to say about myself yet."

Read more about JoJo Siwa here:

WATCH: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's 'backup' groom Rory reveals truth of number exchange

Jacqui's 'backup' MAFS Australia groom Rory reveals truth behind number exchange

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa wears 'soulmate' Chris Hughes' ring after CBB stint

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes fans spot them wearing secret mementos for each other

Here's why MAFS Australia's Jamie was stood up by 'backup' groom

Who was Jamie's 'backup' groom on MAFS Australia? Why Tyson stood her up

TV & Film

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 'backup' brides and grooms

All the MAFS Australia 'backup' brides and grooms and who was tempted

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking post after split

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits