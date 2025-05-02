Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song and change Beyoncé makes on tour

2 May 2025, 07:40 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 13:46

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs does Beyoncé sing on the Cowboy Carter Tour? Here's the full Cowboy Carter setlist in order along with any changes she makes from show to show. Night 2 featured new songs and a different order.

Time to strike a match and light up this juke joint. Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour is finally here but what's the setlist? Well, if you've seen the Night 1 setlist, it's time to look again because Beyoncé drastically changed it up for Night 2.

Ever since Beyoncé announced the Cowboy Carter Tour in February, fans have been desperate to see what songs she will perform. In the past, Beyoncé has orchestrated her setlists around her new albums. Her Renaissance World Tour famously featured every song from the LP, as well as a ballad section and surprises like 'My Power' with Blue Ivy.

With 27 new songs/interludes courtesy of Cowboy Carter, as well as her iconic catalogue of smash hits and fan fave deep cuts, Beyoncé has plenty of songs to choose from for the Cowboy Carter Tour and now there's a theory that Beyoncé will be making changes throughout the tour.

With that in mind, here's a full guide to every song Beyoncé sings, how long each show is and whether she makes changes to the setlist from show to show.

What is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour setlist?

Beyoncé unveils video of the Cowboy Carter Tour stage

How many songs does Beyoncé play on the Cowboy Carter Tour?

Beyoncé kicked off the Cowboy Carter Tour in LA on April 28th and she performed an incredible 36 song setlist with 10 acts and elements of almost every song from Cowboy Carter. Like the album, the concert starts with 'Ameriican Requiem' and ends with a rousing rendition of 'Amen'.

However, on Night 2 Beyoncé moved around some sections ('Texas Hold 'Em' and 'Crazy In Love' were both sang much earlier in the show). She also added 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)', 'Love On Top', 'Irreplaceable' and 'If I Were a Boy' - taking the total up to 40 songs.

Check out both setlists in full below.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist - Night 2

Below is the full Cowboy Carter Tour setlist from her second concert in LA on May 1st.

ACT I

Intro - 'Ameriican Requiem'

1) 'Ameriican Requiem'
2) 'Blackbiird'
3) 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
4) 'Freedom'
5) 'Ya Ya' / 'Why Don't You Love Me'

Outro - 'Oh Louisiana'

ACT II

Video Interlude - 'What Is Country?' with elements of 'You might think he loves you for your money but I know what he really loves you for…' by Death Grips

6) 'America Has a Problem' with elements of 'Spaghetti'
7) 'Spaghetti' with elements of 'Flawless', 'My Power' and 'Run the World (Girls)'
8) 'Formation'
9) 'My House' with elements of 'Bow Down'
10) 'Diva' with elements of Soulja Boy's 'Crank That' and GloRilla's 'TGIF'

ACT III

Video Interlude - 'Who Is Cowboy Carter?' with elements of 'I Been On'

11) 'Alliigator Tears'
12) 'Just for Fun'
13) 'Protector' with elements of 'Dangerously In Love' and Rumi and Blue Ivy on stage
14) 'Flamenco'

ACT IV

Video Interlude - 'Outsider' with elements of 'Move'

15) 'Desert Eagle'
16) 'Riiverdance'
17) 'II Hands II Heaven' with elements of 'Tyrant'
18) 'Tyrant' with elements of 'Haunted'
19) 'Thique' with elements of 'All Up In Your Mind' and 'Bills Bills Bills'
20) 'Levii's Jeans'
21) 'Sweet Honey Buckiin' / 'Pure/Honey' with elements of 'Summer Renaissance'

ACT V

Video Interlude - 'Attack on the 400 feet Cowboy'

22) 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)' with elements of 'Church Girl'
23) 'Crazy In Love (Homecoming Version)'
24) 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)
25) 'Love On Top' with elements of 'Freakum Dress'
26) 'Irreplaceable
27) 'If I were a Boy' with elements of 'Jolene'

ACT VI

Video Interlude - 'Jolene's' with elements of 'Dolly P'

28) 'Jolene' with elements of 'Daddy Lessons'
29) 'Daddy Lessons'
30) 'Bodyguard'
31) 'II Most Wanted' with elements of 'Blow'
32) 'Cuff It' with elements of 'Dance for You'

ACT VII

Video Interlude - 'Smoke Hour II' with elements of 'Cuff It (Wetter Remix)'

33) 'Heated'
34) 'Before I Let Go'

ACT VIII

Video Interlude - 'This Is Theater' with elements of 'Ghost' and 'I Care'

35) 'Daughter'

ACT IX

Video Interlude - 'Renaissance' with elements of 'Energy' and 'Loop the Sample'

36) 'I'm That Girl'
37) 'Cozy'
38) 'Alien Superstar'

Outro Ballroom Battle / 'Déjà Vu' performed by Blue Ivy

ACT X

Video Interlude - 'I Wanna Be Where You Are'

39) '16 Carriages'
40) 'Amen'

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist - Night 1

Below is the full Cowboy Carter Tour setlist from her first concert in LA on April 28th.

ACT I

Intro - 'Ameriican Requiem'

1) 'Ameriican Requiem'
2) 'Blackbiird'
3) 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
4) 'Freedom'
5) 'Ya Ya' / 'Why Don't You Love Me'

Outro - 'Oh Louisiana'

ACT II

Video Interlude - 'What Is Country?' with elements of 'You might think he loves you for your money but I know what he really loves you for…' by Death Grips

6) 'America Has a Problem' with elements of 'Spaghetti'
7) 'Spaghetti' with elements of 'Flawless', 'My Power' and 'Run the World (Girls)'
8) 'Formation'
9) 'My House' with elements of 'Bow Down'
10) 'Diva' with elements of Soulja Boy's 'Crank That' and GloRilla's 'TGIF'

ACT III

Video Interlude - 'Who Is Cowboy Carter?' with elements of 'I Been On'

11) 'Alliigator Tears'
12) 'Just for Fun'
13) 'Protector' with elements of 'Dangerously In Love' and Rumi and Blue Ivy on stage
14) 'Flamenco'

ACT IV

Video Interlude - 'Outsider' with elements of 'Move'

15) 'Desert Eagle'
16) 'Riiverdance'
17) 'II Hands II Heaven' with elements of 'Tyrant'
18) 'Sweet Honey Buckiin' / 'Pure/Honey' with elements of 'Summer Renaissance'

ACT V

Video Interlude - 'Jolene's' with elements of 'Dolly P'

29) 'Jolene' with elements of 'Daddy Lessons'
20) 'Daddy Lessons'
21) 'Bodyguard'
22) 'II Most Wanted' with elements of 'Blow'
23) 'Cuff It' with elements of 'Dance for You'

ACT VI

Video Interlude - 'Smoke Hour II' with elements of 'Cuff It (Wetter Remix)'

24) 'Tyrant' with elements of 'Haunted'
25) 'Thique' with elements of 'All Up In Your Mind' and 'Bills Bills Bills'
26) 'Levii's Jeans'

ACT VII

Video Interlude - 'This Is Theater' with elements of 'Ghost' and 'I Care'

27) 'Daughter'

ACT VIII

Video Interlude - 'Renaissance' with elements of 'Energy' and 'Loop the Sample'

28) 'I'm That Girl'
29) 'Cozy'
30) 'Alien Superstar'

Outro Ballroom Battle / 'Déjà Vu' performed by Blue Ivy

ACT IX

Video Interlude - 'Attack on the 400 feet Cowboy'

31) 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)' with elements of 'Church Girl'
32) 'Crazy In Love (Homecoming Version)' with elements of 'Freakum Dress'
33) 'Heated'
34) 'Before I Let Go'

ACT X

Video Interlude - 'I Wanna Be Where You Are'

35) '16 Carriages'
36) 'Amen'

Bookmark this page and we'll update it if Beyoncé changes the setlist at all throughout the tour.

Will Beyoncé change the Cowboy Carter Tour setlist?

As is clear from the first two nights, Beyoncé has already made some huge setlist changes to the Cowboy Carter Tour and now fans have a theory that she could be making even more. The tour dates on her website are represented by eight different images leading fans to suspect that she could have eight different setlists in total.

For the most part, Beyoncé tends to keep her setlists the same on tour. However, for the Renaissance World Tour, she only performed 'Thique', 'All Up In Your Mind' and 'Drunk In Love' at select dates.

Depending on stadium curfews or extenuating circumstances, Beyoncé may cut some songs from show to show.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it with any changes after each Cowboy Carter Tour show.

