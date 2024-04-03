Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

3 April 2024, 17:15

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter had to have been the most unexpectedly wonderful couple of 2024. Here's everything we know about their relationship so far.

Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan and pop princess Sabrina Carpenter have been connected with one another since late 2023.

Whilst neither celebrity has publicly confirmed their relationship, they’ve done pretty much everything under the sun to let the public know they’re into each other.

Barry’s popularity sky-rocketed after his starring role in Saltburn opposite Jacob Elordi and Sabrina accompanying Taylor Swift as her supporting act on the Eras Tour around the globe has the pair both booked and busy. Yet there's always time for love and they’ve managed to find time for one another.

From romantic dinners to concert appearances and red-carpet events, here’s the complete dating timeline of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter.

1 April 2024: Barry comments on Sabrina’s SKIMS ad

On the first of April, Sabrina Carpenter posted a carousel of images where she was posing in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS underwear.

In the caption, the singer wrote, “Hellooo it’s Sabrina your spring @skims girl,” but it was Barry’s interaction with the post that grabbed everyone’s attention.

He commented on the post with the fire emoji, the hot sweaty face emoji and finally physically typed out the words “barbie emoji”, referring to Sabrina’s sweet look in baby pink lingerie, with her blonde blowout.

16 March 2024: Barry hangs out with Travis Kelce

The dots behind the scenes began to connect, with Barry hanging out with Travis Kelce backstage at Justin Timberlake's Los Angeles concert.

With both their girlfriends touring together, it made sense that the boys would have a night with one another too, right?

Barry posted the photo to his Instagram stories with the text, "When BK met TK," including two prayer hand emojis.

10 March 2024: Sabrina and Barry are seen at an Oscars after-party together.

Whilst Sabrina and Barry weren’t ready to walk the red carpet hand in hand, they did pose with one another inside the Vanity Fair Oscar's After Party.

Not only that, but the pair were papped heading home together after said party.

Sabrina was seen with Barry’s jacket over her shoulders as they walked out and left the venue.

10 March 2024: Barry is photographed wearing a SABRINA bracelet

That same night, Barry was photographed accessorising his After Party look with a friendship bracelet associated with the fanmade bracelets swapped at Taylor’s Eras tour concerts.

His bracelet had two heart beads with the name 'SABRINA' threaded between them with alphabet beads.

3 March 2024: Barry was seen at Sabrina’s performance in Singapore

Barry was seen in the crowds of Taylor’s Eras Tour concert performance in Singapore during Sabrina’s opening act.

The footage of the actor as he watched Sabrina perform sent fans into a frenzy because the man looked smitten.

Barry smiled at the blonde bombshell with what can only be described as googly eyes pasted on his face.

16 February 2024: Barry started publicly commenting on Sabrina’s Instagram posts

At the beginning of February, Sabrina and Taylor were touring Down Under in Australia. Unfortunately due to a wild weather event, Sabrina’s opening act got cancelled.

However, to make it up to her, Taylor brought Sabrina on later in the show to sing a cover of ‘White Horse’ together.

Sabrina later posted a video of the two of them singing on Instagram, captioning the post, “'Nine-year-old Sabrina singing white horse would never see this sh** coming!”

Once again, it was what Barry wrote underneath that excited fans. He simply left a single emoji in her comment section; a small blonde-haired queen emoji.

12 February 2024: Barry and Sabrina go on a pre-Valentine date.

Right before Valentine's Day, the couple were seen at a celebrity dining hot spot, Delilah. The pair dined before continuing their night at a cocktail lounge called Ysabel in Los Angeles.

10 - 11 February 2024: Barry sleeps over at Sabrina’s house.

It was in the early weeks of February that things kicked up a notch between Barry and Sabrina.

On Saturday the 10th the pair were photographed leaving the Los Angeles Hotel Bel-Air whilst they headed to their car and were seen driving to Sabrina’s LA home.

Then on the 11th morning, Barry was once again papped leaving Sabrina’s house in the Hollywood Hills.

4 February 2024: They make their first public appearance together

Sabrina and Barry were photographed together at W Magazine’s Grammys After Party.

The pair were seen together throughout the night and were papped with champagne in their hands and even kicked on later in the evening at Bar Marmont in LA.

However, earlier in the night, Sabrina had chosen to walk the red carpet solo.

13 January 2024: They go on an artsy date.

These were the early days and people didn’t know who to look out for together, so it’s any wonder that the pair were spotted on a low-key date with one another at an art gallery in Los Angeles.

The couple went out to Luna Luna, an art-centric theme park, according to People.

"It definitely seemed like a date,” someone told the magazine, revealing they saw the two had “shared a little kiss.”

2 December 2023: They’re seen together for the first time.

In December of 2023, Barry and Sabrina were papped out to dinner for the first time in L.A.’s Brentwood.

28 September, 2023: They meet.

Although not confirmed, it’s thought that the Givenchy Spring/Summer runway show during Paris Fashion Week is where Barry and Sabrina may have initially met.

Whilst they were not seen together, the pair were photographed separately at the event and it appeared to be one of the few places their paths would have crossed before their dates.

