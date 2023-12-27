Barry Keoghan Addresses Whether He Wore A Prosthetic In THAT Saltburn Scene

27 December 2023, 14:42

Barry Keoghan has addressed whether he wore prosthetics in Saltburn
Barry Keoghan has addressed whether he wore prosthetics in Saltburn. Picture: Getty/Prime Video

By Kathryn Knight

One of many burning questions we had while watching Saltburn – was Barry Keoghan wearing a prosthetic?

Saltburn was the non-Christmassy watch a lot of people were watching this Christmas, not alongside their parents of course, after the gritty thriller starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan became a viral sensation when it first came out in November.

And after it dropped on Prime Video the rest of us got to see what all of the fuss was about and how gruesome some of the highly-discussed scenes, like the bathtub and the graveyard scenes, really were.

*Spoilers for Saltburn ahead*

After all the jaw-dropping moments, the film ends with another scene we weren’t expecting, Barry prancing around naked to ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ – just one banger of a song on the movie’s excellent soundtrack.

And to end speculation over whether he had on prosthetics for the freeing dance – a sort of celebration for killing off Felix's family one by one until he himself becomes the Lord of the manor – Barry’s finally addressed the questions.

Barry Keoghan at the premiere of Saltburn
Barry Keoghan at the premiere of Saltburn. Picture: Getty

Was Barry Keoghan wearing a prosthetic at the end of Saltburn?

Nope, Barry wasn’t wearing prosthetics in that final Saltburn scene, confirming what you saw was entirely him.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “It totally felt right. It’s ownership. This is my place. It’s full confidence in, ‘I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.’ Yeah... it was fun.”

The dad of one said he was initially “a bit, ehhh” about dancing naked on screen but “after take one, I was ready to go.”

He apparently had to film the routine 11 times!

Barry went on: “I was like, ‘Let’s go again. Let’s go again.’ You kind of forget, because there’s such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, ‘All right, this is about the story now.’”

Watch the trailer for Saltburn

“I didn’t know I could dance like that, by the way. I was like, ‘Wow. Where did them things come from?’”

Writer-director Emerald Fennell said of the scene: "If we all did our job correctly, you are on Oliver's side. You don't care what he does, you want him to do it. You are both completely repulsed and sort of on his side. It's that kind of dance with the devil. It's like, 'F***. Okay, let's go.' And so at the end, it needed to have a triumph, a post-coital win, a desecration."

They shared how the original ending was to have Oliver walking through the grand estate to the dining hall, where he was served runny eggs by the butler, a nod to an earlier scene in the movie but they scrapped it because it didn't have the emotional intensity they wanted.

