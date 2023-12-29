The Saltburn Cast In Full And Where You Recognise Them From

Here is the Saltburn cast list in full. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Saltburn has been *the* film of the winter. Here is the full cast list from Barry Keoghan to Jacob Elordi and all the other faces you recognise.

Starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, Saltburn became a viral sensation when it first came out in November and went on to become the not-so-festive festive fave for everyone watching once it dropped on Prime Video a few days before Christmas.

The unnerving yet comedic thriller by Emerald Fennell sees an Oxford University student work his way into a fellow pupils life until he is invited to his families private estate for a summer he'll never forget.

Saltburn is not only a talking point for its most controversial scenes (ie. the bathtub and graveyard moments) but for its outstanding performances, like Rosamund Pike's portrayal of Felix's eccentric mother Elspeth and the devilishly good enactment of the jealous cousin Farleigh by Archie Madekwe.

But who else made up the cast of Saltburn? Here's a look at the cast and what other shows and films you recognise them from.

Jacob Elordi - Felix Catton

Jacob Elordi at the 'Saltburn' premiere. Picture: Getty

Jacob stars as Felix, the heir of his family's estate 'Saltburn' where he brings his schoolmate Oliver to stay for the summer.

The Australian heart-throb is best known for his role as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria but is also well known for the film series that kick-started his career, The Kissing Booth.

As well as starring in Saltburn in 2023, Jacob played the role of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and he has a brand new thriller coming out at the start of 2024.

Barry Keoghan - Oliver Quick

Barry Keoghan at the 'Saltburn' premiere. Picture: Getty

Barry plays Oliver, the film's leading man. The Oscar nominated actor manages to have viewers loving and hating Oliver's twisted ways at the same time.

You'll likely recognise the Irish star as he has had parts in the massive TV series Top Boy as well as starring in blockbuster films such as The Batman and Dunkirk.

His performance in The Banshees of Inisherin earned him his Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Rosamund Pike - Elspeth Catton

Rosamund Pike plays Felix's mother in Saltburn. Picture: Getty

The eccentric lady of the house Elspeth is brilliantly depicted by Rosamund Pike who you'll most definitely recognise from her starring role in the 2014 thriller Gone Girl.

Other films she's been in include I Care A Lot, Johnny English Reborn and Pride and Prejudice to name a few.

Richard E. Grant - Sir James Catton

Richard E. Grant at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Richard E. Grant plays Sir James, the man of the house at Saltburn, but where else have you seen his gentlemanly acting?

The Saltburn star is best known for playing alongside Melissa McCarthy in Can You Forgive Me? but also starred in the Marvel series Loki as well as other TV shows like The Scarlet Pimpernel and Game Of Thrones.

Alison Oliver - Venetia Catton

Alison Oliver at the 'Saltburn' Tastemaker Screening + Q&A In London. Picture: Getty

Alison ditched the brunette locks for a bleach blonde moment as she played Felix's troubled sister Venetia in Saltburn.

You may recognise her from the 2022 TV series she starred in alongside Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn called Conversations with Friends.

Archie Madekwe - Farleigh Start

Archie Madekwe at the 'Saltburn' premiere. Picture: Getty

Archie plays the Catton cousin Farleigh who is always treated like a little bit of an outsider at Saltburn, as much as he tries to pass that feeling onto their guest Oliver.

The English actor has also starred in films such as Voyagers and Midsommar.

Carey Mulligan - Pamela

Carey Mulligan plays Pamela in 'Saltburn'. Picture: Getty

It's no surprise Emerald Fennel chose the wonderful Carey to play "Poor Dear" Pamela in Saltburn after she starred in her directing debut Promising Young Woman.

Carey played the leading lady in Promising Young Woman but has also been in other films like The Great Gatsby and Pride and Prejudice.

