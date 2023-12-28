All New Jacob Elordi Films & Everything He Has Been In So Far

28 December 2023, 12:13 | Updated: 28 December 2023, 14:55

Here is a full list of every Jacob Elordi film and TV show
Here is a full list of every Jacob Elordi film and TV show. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Jacob Elordi is the 'it boy' right now, but what can you see him perform in? Here are all of the TV shows and films he has starred in plus new upcoming movies.

The Aussie actor rose to fame after starring in the teen rom-com film series The Kissing Booth before becoming world renowned for his brilliant performance as Nate Jacobs in the series Euphoria.

While fans eagerly await the release of Euphoria season three, Jacob Elordi is dominating the screens taking on the roles of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and Felix in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn. Both films have been huge hits and proved his talent on a massive level.

After he detailed his dislike for filming The Kissing Booth, saying it made him feel "dead inside", he has taken on projects that seem to fulfil him and even worked on Saltburn and Priscilla at the same time.

In the new year, Jacob is expanding his portfolio with a new thriller coming out called He Went This Way in which he stars as an unexpected serial killer.

If - like us - you can't get enough of the Australian actor, here is the full list of all the films and TV shows that he has been in plus all of his upcoming projects.

Jacob stars as Elvis in 'Priscilla'
Jacob stars as Elvis in 'Priscilla'. Picture: Alamy

Which films has Jacob Elordi been in?

  • The Kissing Booth (2018)
  • The Mortuary Collection (2019)
  • The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)
  • 2 Hearts (2020)
  • The Kissing Booth 3 (2021)
  • Deep Water (2022)
  • Priscilla (2023)
  • Saltburn (2023)

Which TV shows has Jacob Elordi been in?

  • Euphoria (since 2019)
Jacob Elordi plays Nate Jacobs in 'Euphoria'
Jacob Elordi plays Nate Jacobs in 'Euphoria'. Picture: Alamy

What is the new Jacob Elordi film?

In 2024, Jacob will be in a new thriller He Went That Way, which is based on the true story of a celebrity animal trainer who picks up a hitchhiker that turns out to be a serial killer.

He Went That Way comes out in some theatres on January 5th and, according to BuzzFeed, it will be available for download on January 12th.

