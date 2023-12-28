What TV Shows And Films Has Barry Keoghan Been In? Here's Why You Recognise Him

28 December 2023, 14:51

Barry has even played a gangster in Top Boy
Barry has even played a gangster in Top Boy. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Barry Keoghan took the world by storm with his performance as Oliver in Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' - but what other TV shows and films has be starred in? Here's where you might know him from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Irish actor made headlines with his performance as Oliver in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, but many will also recognise Barry Keoghan from roles in the likes of The Batman (2022) starring Robert Pattison and Dunkirk (2017) starring Harry Styles.

Before his role in Saltburn, Barry was already nominated for an Oscar after his performance The Banshees of Inisherin, in which he portrayed Dominic Kearney, who is described as a simple-minded, slow-speaking character.

Barry isn't afraid to become engrossed in his characters and even says he became 'addicted' to the role of Oliver Quick in Saltburn. He told Vogue that to get into character he created five different versions of the troubled student, all with different motivations.

That graveyard scene (iykyk) was even partially improvised by Barry, showing his willingness and expertise in making a directors vision come to life.

But where else do you know Barry from? Here is a full list of all the TV shows and films he's been in.

Barry Keoghan has been acting since 2011
Barry Keoghan has been acting since 2011. Picture: Getty

Which films has Barry Keoghan been in?

Barry's most famous films include but aren't limited to; The Banshees of Inisherin, Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Saltburn. Below is a list of all the films he has starred in:

  • Stand Up (2011)
  • Between the Canals (2011)
  • Stalker (2012)
  • King of the Travellers (2012)
  • Wasted (2013)
  • Life's a Breeze (2013)
  • Stay (2013)
  • '71 (2014)
  • Standby (2014)
  • North (2014)
  • Norfolk (2015)
  • Traders (2015)
  • The Break (2015)
  • Mammal (2015)
  • Trespass Against us (2015)
  • Candy floss (2016)
  • Light Thereafter (2017)
  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
  • Dunkirk (2017
  • American Animals (2018)
  • Black '47 (2018)
  • Calm With Horses (2019)
  • The Green Knight (2021)
  • Eternals (2021)
  • The Batman (2022)
  • The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
  • Saltburn (2023)
Barry starred alongside Jacob Elordi and Archie Madekwe in Saltburn
Barry starred alongside Jacob Elordi and Archie Madekwe in Saltburn. Picture: Getty

Which TV shows has Barry Keoghan been in?

Barry made an appearance as an Irish gangster in the final series of Top Boy, here are all the other TV shows he has been in:

  • Fair City (2011)
  • Jack Taylor (2013)
  • Love/Hate (2013)
  • Rebellion (2016)
  • Chernobyl (2019)
  • Top Boy (2023)
  • Masters of the Air (coming in 2024)

Watch the trailer for Saltburn

What new films will Barry Keoghan be in?

Barry is set to star in the upcoming thriller Bring Them Down filmed in Ireland and directed by Christopher Andrews.

Other upcoming projects of Barry's include Bird, a British drama film, and an untitled film by Trey Edward Shults that is said to feature The Idol star The Weeknd and Wednesday actress Jenny Ortega.

