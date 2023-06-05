How To Watch The Idol In The UK

Watch the latest trailer for The Idol

By Capital FM

The Idol starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp has finally dropped - here’s where to watch it in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Weeknd’s highly-anticipated new TV series The Idol has finally dropped after months of teasing the gritty drama online, and fans in the UK are wondering how they can get involved and watch it.

The show was co-created with Euphoria director Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim; The Weeknd’s producing partner, and stars Lily-Rose Depp as the lead.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics following the series’ debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans are eager to see what all the hype is about with the show.

The Weeknd Unveils New Song ‘Double Fantasy’ From ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack - Inside The Lyrics

The series branded itself the ‘the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood’, according to the trailer, and the plot follows a pop singer (played by Lily-Rose Depp) who starts up a romance with a club owner that also happens to be the leader of a secret cult (played by The Weeknd).

So, here’s how you can watch the HBO drama online in the UK...

The Idol dropped in the UK on June 5. Picture: HBO

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp at Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Alamy

Where can I watch The Idol in the UK?

The Idol is available to watch on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Like many HBO series across the pond, Sky and NOW showcase similar titles - but you will need to sign up for a subscription to use the service.

The first episode titled 'Pop Tarts and Rat Tales' dropped in the UK on Monday, June 5th.

The six-part series will then continue to drop weekly every Monday up until the season finale on Monday, July 10th.

The Idol was co-created by The Weeknd, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. Picture: HBO

The Idol has received mixed reviews from critics. Picture: HBO

When do new episodes drop for The Idol?

Here are the following dates for the upcoming episodes:

Episode 1 - ‘Pop Tarts & Rat Tales’ - Monday 5th June 2023

Episode 2 - ‘Double Fantasy’ - Monday 12th June 2023

Episode 3 - ‘Daybreak’ - Monday 19th June 2023

Episode 4 - Monday 26th June 2023

Episode 5 - Monday 3rd July 2023

Episode 6 - Monday 10th July 2023

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital