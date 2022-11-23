Where You’ve Seen Jenna Ortega Before Her Netflix Role As Wednesday Addams
23 November 2022, 08:00
Jenna Ortega has starred in a string of horror movies and series before landing her role as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series.
Jenna Ortega is the leading lady of the moment as the 20-year-old actress stars as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series.
But before starring in the Tim Burton-produced comedy series, Jenna portrayed an array of characters in a list of very impressive TV shows and movies.
But where have you seen Jenna Ortega before?
Here’s why you may recognise the Wednesday Addams actress…
Jenna Ortega’s TV and film roles before Netflix’s Wednesday
Jenna soared to fame over the years as a child actress after starring in many popular shows, including her recurring role as young Jane in Jane The Virgin.
She also played the lead role, Harley Diaz, in Disney’s comedy series Stuck in the Middle.
Warming to a fair few horror films, Jenna landed a role in Insidious: Chapter 2 as well as The Babysitter: Killer Queen and the Scream reboot.
Meanwhile, a lot of fans may recognise Jenna from Netflix’s You in season two, where she plays Ellie Alves, the little sister of Joe Goldberg’s L.A. neighbour, Delilah.
Another Netflix film on her CV is her role as Katie Torres in the family-friendly flick, Yes Day.
Here’s a list of some of Jenna’s biggest roles over the years:
- Jane The Virgin - Young Jane
- Netlfix’s You - Ellie Alves
- Insidious: Chapter 2 - Annie
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen - Phoebe Atwell
- Scream - Tara Carpenter
- Yes Day - Katie Torres
- Stuck in the Middle - Harley Diaz
- The Fallout - Vada Cavell
