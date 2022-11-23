Where You’ve Seen Jenna Ortega Before Her Netflix Role As Wednesday Addams

23 November 2022, 08:00

Jenna Ortega's previous TV and film roles
Jenna Ortega's previous TV and film roles.
Jenna Ortega has starred in a string of horror movies and series before landing her role as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series.

Jenna Ortega is the leading lady of the moment as the 20-year-old actress stars as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series.

But before starring in the Tim Burton-produced comedy series, Jenna portrayed an array of characters in a list of very impressive TV shows and movies.

Netflix’s Wednesday: The Lowdown On The New Addams Family Series From Release Date To Cast

Jenna Ortega At The Wednesday Netflix Premiere Is The Moment & Fans Agree

But where have you seen Jenna Ortega before?

Here’s why you may recognise the Wednesday Addams actress…

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series of the same name
Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series of the same name.
Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams
Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams.

Jenna Ortega’s TV and film roles before Netflix’s Wednesday

Jenna soared to fame over the years as a child actress after starring in many popular shows, including her recurring role as young Jane in Jane The Virgin.

She also played the lead role, Harley Diaz, in Disney’s comedy series Stuck in the Middle.

Warming to a fair few horror films, Jenna landed a role in Insidious: Chapter 2 as well as The Babysitter: Killer Queen and the Scream reboot.

Meanwhile, a lot of fans may recognise Jenna from Netflix’s You in season two, where she plays Ellie Alves, the little sister of Joe Goldberg’s L.A. neighbour, Delilah.

Another Netflix film on her CV is her role as Katie Torres in the family-friendly flick, Yes Day.

Jenna Ortega starred in Disney's Stuck in the Middle
Jenna Ortega starred in Disney's Stuck in the Middle.
Jenna Ortega played Ellie Alves in Netflix's You S2
Jenna Ortega played Ellie Alves in Netflix's You S2.
Jenna Ortega in Scream (2022)
Jenna Ortega in Scream (2022).

Here’s a list of some of Jenna’s biggest roles over the years:

  • Jane The Virgin - Young Jane
  • Netlfix’s You - Ellie Alves
  • Insidious: Chapter 2 - Annie
  • The Babysitter: Killer Queen - Phoebe Atwell
  • Scream - Tara Carpenter
  • Yes Day - Katie Torres
  • Stuck in the Middle - Harley Diaz
  • The Fallout - Vada Cavell

