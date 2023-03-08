Every Time Jenna Ortega Has Slayed On The Red Carpet: From Scream Premiere To SAG Awards

All of Jenna Ortega's best looks. Picture: Alama/Alamy/Getty

Here are all of Jenna Ortega's most iconic red carpet looks, from her gothic glam style during the Wednesday premiere to her couture looks from awards season...

Jenna Ortega has firmly solidified her status as an 'It girl' since she won over everybody's hearts due to her eponymous role in Netflix's Wednesday.

Not only is the 20-year-old star wowing with her incredible performances on-screen, but she's delivering some unforgettable looks on the red carpet too!

From her effortlessly chic tuxedo dress at the Scream VI premiere to her jaw-dropping down at the SAG Awards, here are six of Jenna's most stunning looks...

Jenna cut a sophisticated fit at the Scream premiere. Picture: Alamy

Jenna stepped out in a blasé fashion as she donned a deconstructed blazer dress at the Scream VI premiere. She wore an ensemble made up of a shirt and suit jacked that were expertly tailored to craft and unique black-and-whit minidress.

The look was from Jean Paul Gaultier's fall/winter 2022 couture collection and it looked like it was made for the 20-year-old.

Her statement red lip and lightly tousled waves finished of the effortlessly chic look.

Jenna in Versace at the SAG Awards. Picture: Alamy

Not one to shy away from her monochromatic colour palette (in true Wednesday Addams fashion), Jenna stepped out in another eye-catching black number for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jenna rocked vintage in an archival piece from none other than Versace, the asymmetrical gown hails from the designer's 1994 autumn/winter collection (for reference Jenna wasn’t born until 8 years after the dress first appeared on the runway).

The leather and lace dress gives off a wet look and features a deep V-neck line and a cascading hem, Jenna paired the Versace number with diamond jewellery by Tiffany & Co – no big deal!

Jenna attended the Golden Globes in Gucci. Picture: Alamy

Jenna understood the assignment when she showed up looking like a golden goddess and the Golden Globes in one of the rare instances that she wore colour on the red carpet.

At the event she even admitted that she was drawn to the dress as it “felt like enough of a departure from a lot of the darker looks I’ve been wearing lately,” – we love to see her experimenting with her ever-growing sense of style.

She gave off ethereal vibes in the nude-toned Gucci gown thanks to the billowing sleeves and pleated train, which featured a slight lettuce hem.

Jenna Ortega during Milan Fashion Week 2023. Picture: Getty

Jenna stunned in Saint Laurent. Picture: Alamy

Jenna took a break from her busy filming schedule and jetted off to Milan to prove once again that she's a trailblazer in the fashion world.

The You actress showed up to Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 menswear show wearing a svelte hooded gown that oozed high fashion.

She attended on theme as the look was by Saint Laurent, it featured a low back which developed into the wrap-around hood, packing out of which were her iconic 'wet' bangs.

Jenna dressed as a dark Versace bride. Picture: Alamy

Now, this look really cemented Jenna as a fashion girl.

During the Netflix’s Wednesday premiere, Jenna channelled her famous titular tole to a tee when she walked the red carpet as a gothic bride.

She oozed dark glamour in the lingerie-style Versace dress and matching veil – of course, her best accessory was the stony glare she wore throughout the event, she sure is committed to her character.

Jenna on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live. Picture: Getty

Paparazzi shots of Jenna Ortega arriving at the studio for her Jimmy Kimmel Live interview flooded online in November, with fans across Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok praising the iconic look.

Fresh from the media frenzy that was Wednesday's success, the young star embarked upon a press tour to promote her breakthrough role, she did so wearing a stunning Dion Lee gown.

Jenna looked drop-dead gorgeous in the floor-length dress with a high leg slit, cut-outs and lace inlays – of course, the look was in her signature black.

We won't be forgetting this one anytime soon!

