Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist: Will any Tortured Poets Department songs be added? Picture: Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Republic Records

By Katie Louise Smith

Swifties are convinced that Taylor has dropped some huge TTPD easter eggs in her latest Eras Tour rehearsal video. Will she add the new songs to the Eras Tour setlist?

Taylor Swift is about to finally embark on the European leg of her Eras Tour – but is she about to change the setlist to include songs from her new 'Tortured Poets Department' album? Your honour, the Swifties have evidence that proves it could be on the cards.

Taylor kicks off the Eras Tour again in Paris on May 9th. With the release of her new record, fans are already anticipating some of the tracks will pop up as surprise songs throughout the next string of shows. However, a brand new YouTube Shorts video shared by Taylor appears to show her rehearsing for tour with some very prominent 'TTPD' easter eggs on display.

A new white microphone? A new white guitar? Something that looks like a brand new set piece? Here's your deep dive into Taylor's new rehearsal video and what it might mean for the Eras Tour setlist.

Is Taylor Swift changing her Eras Tour setlist?

Taylor Swift drops TTPD easter eggs in tour rehearsal video

In the short 15-second YouTube Shorts video, titled 'A fortnight til Paris', Taylor can be seen rehearsing as normal. But there's several tiny details that have left fans convinced something is afoot... And that something is a new 'TTPD' section being added to the Eras Tour.

In the first clip, Taylor is sitting on the floor, speaking into a white microphone. A white microphone? So what! Well, actually, as some fans have pointed out, Taylor doesn't actually use a white microphone in the current Eras Tour show.

Before the Eras Tour began, a glimpse at Taylor's microphone collection was shared online. The picture included a white mic, but it's since been pointed out that it hasn't yet found a place in the show. Is it finally about to be put to use?

Taylor teased this white microphone before the tour began but it hasn't had a place in the show... until now!!! pic.twitter.com/y7KuJJJORc — Bobby | POETS ERA 🤍 (@swiftieboston) April 25, 2024

Next up, Taylor can be seen playing a white guitar at the 3 second mark. Fans have clocked that not only does that guitar not feature in the Eras Tour, it's also the one she used when she performed on stage with The 1975 back in January 2023.

But before everyone runs away with those Matty Healy theories, other fans have pointed out that she's used that guitar countless times before during other performances – some as far back as 2017, during the Reputation era.

Still, a white guitar would certainly fit with the 'TTPD' theme...

🤍| Shocking revelation that Taylor has used her white guitar numerous times before https://t.co/evlt5Bhn9j pic.twitter.com/kejfQS4rIl — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) April 26, 2024

The most glaring easter egg in the video, however, is at 11 seconds. Taylor is seen standing next to a set piece that fans have not seen in the Eras Tour before. The metal structure, which appears to look like a railing or maybe even a bed headboard, looks like it has the 'TTPD' logo within it.

On top of that, Taylor also appears to be rehearsing in the same shoes that feature in the 'Fortnight' video.

Is that a TTPD logo?! 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/nwfZJH5kt6 — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) April 25, 2024

The Fortnight booties?!?! Oh Taylor Swift

I love you, it's ruining my life 🤍 pic.twitter.com/pG2dCXsQSy — 🪶Nicole⸆⸉ ISO🤍Indy🪶N1/N2 (@13LongLiveMagic) April 25, 2024

So, if Taylor really is changing her setlist, what songs will end up getting cut? The Eras Tour is already around 3 hours and 20 minutes long, so some songs will likely have to (sadly) disappear in order for Taylor to add new ones.

At the moment, there's no information about which songs (if any) will get cut if a setlist switch up happens. The 'Folklore' and 'Midnights' sections of the tour are the longest, with 7 songs included in each. If we had to speculate, a couple of songs from those sections may end up being switched out.

Again, there's also no confirmation that Taylor is even adding a new 'Tortured Poets' section yet so everything here is just speculation for now.

We'll find out for sure on May 9th when Taylor returns to the Eras Tour stage.

