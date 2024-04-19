Taylor Swift's ‘imgonnagetyouback’ Lyrics And Their Double Meaning

19 April 2024, 08:25

Taylor Swift sings about being torn with her emotions in 'imgonnagetyouback'
Taylor Swift sings about being torn with her emotions in 'imgonnagetyouback'. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has left us all broken with ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ track list, especially after dropping 15 surprise songs including the heart-wrenching ‘imgonnagetyouback’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At 3.41 seconds ‘Imgonnagetyouback’ is one of many heartbreak tracks on Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department’ and one of the 15 surprise tracks she dropped with the 2am extended version ‘The Anthology’.

The lyrical genius that is Taylor has packed two very different meanings into her contradictory song ‘imgonnagetyouback’, thought to be all about her split from her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she broke up with at the start of 2023 after six years together.

However, many of the songs could also be about Matty Healy, who Taylor briefly dated after her relationship with Joe ended. Taylor and Matty also briefly dated in 2014.

We’ve got a breakdown of ‘imgonnagetyouback’, including its meaning and lyrics below.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for six years
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for six years. Picture: Getty

Who and what is ‘imgonnagetyouback’ about?

Taylor’s song ‘imgonnagetyouback’ is all about feeling torn whether she’s going to get back with an ex-boyfriend, as in rekindle their relationship, or get revenge, which we know, along with karma, Taylor loves to sing about.

In the lyrics she’s clearly torn between wanting to reunite with an old flame or smash up their belongings, i.e. the line: ‘Whether Im gonna be your wife / Or smash up your bike / I haven’t decided yet.’ We've been there, Tay.

Around the time of their breakup it was reported Taylor and Joe took time apart but eventually ended up back together before finally calling it quits last year.

As to why she’s merged the words in the title into one long word, it only proves how ‘I’m gonna get you back’ is really a throwaway phrase, but when used in the way Taylor is singing really has two very different intentions behind it.

Taylor Swift shared the track list for 'Tortured Poets Department'
Taylor Swift album 'The Tortured Poets Department' is her 11th studio album. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

What do the lyrics mean in ‘imgonnagetyouback’?

Taylor starts off ‘imgonnagetyouback’ with some classic lyrics: ‘Lilac short skirt, the one that fits me like skin / Did your research you know the price going in.’

Here it seems Taylor’s referencing when she and her ex, possibly Joe, first met he knew of her stardom and the level of scrutiny that came with it. Despite this, it was reported they broke up because Joe didn’t really ‘know’ Taylor outside of their bubble, having started dating when she was retreating from the spotlight in her ‘Reputation’ era and then going into lockdown together a couple of years later.

In one of the verses Taylor seems to sing about one of their first dates: ‘And I’ll tell you one thing, honey / I can tell when somebody still wants me / come clean, standing at the bar like somethings funny / But once you fix your face I’m going in.’

‘I’m going in’, again, could be going in for a kiss or ‘going in’ to a heated argument – Taylor’s epitomised the emotionally-torn lover we all have within us.

Taylor Swift has references to her exes in 'imgonnagetyouback'
Taylor Swift has references to her exes in 'imgonnagetyouback'. Picture: Getty

Taylor also seems to have included a heartbreaking nod to ‘Folklore’ which she wrote while at home with Joe in the pandemic. One ‘imgonnagetyouback’ lyric is: ‘Make you wanna think twice, but you were never not mine.’

This line is a big contrast to the line in ‘August’ where she sings: ‘And I can see us twisted in bedsheets / August sipped away like a bottle of wine / 'Cause you were never mine’ all about a love lost.

Taylor Swift shares cryptic message

Toward the end of ‘imgonnagetyouback’ Taylor sings about having a ‘reset’ and moving on, possibly with current boyfriend Travis Kelce or former flame Matty.

She sings:

I can feel it coming

In the way you move

Push the reset button

We’re becoming something new

See you got somebody else

Say I got someone else too

Even if it’s him, I'm leaving here with you

The contradictory feelings are clear, and we think we can all relate to an emotionally confused Taylor.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Read Stevie Nicks' Poem For Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' In Full Here

Read Stevie Nicks' Poem For Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' In Full Here

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' track list has fans convinced it's about Joe Alwyn

Is Taylor Swift's New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ About Joe Alwyn?

Is Taylor Swift's 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' about Matty Healy?

Are Taylor Swift's 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' Lyrics About Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift announces new final bonus track for her upcoming album

Inside Taylor Swift's Bonus Song 'The Black Dog' Lyrics, Meaning & More

Taylor Swift dropped two albums on April 19th

Taylor Swift Proves Fans Right With 'The Anthology' Double Album Drop And Swifties Are Losing It

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up early in 2023

Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Is Making Millions Since Their Relationship

Are Taylor Swift 'The Manuscript' Lyrics About Jake Gyllenhaal? The Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift Fans Think Her 'The Manuscript' Lyrics Are About Jake Gyllenhaal

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian fell out amid Taylor's rift with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Complicated Feud Explained

Taylor Swift opens up about feeling like her career was 'over' after Kim and Kanye incident

Taylor Swift felt like her career was “taken away” after 2016 incident with Kim and Kanye

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'but daddy i love him' has been one of her most anticipated songs on the album

What Are Taylor Swift's 'but daddy I love him' Lyrics About? The Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift dropped 15 surprise songs with 'TTPD The Anthology'

What Is 'The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology'? 15 Extra Songs You Need To Listen To
Are Taylor Swift's 'The Alchemy' Lyrics About Travis Kelce? The Romantic Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift Fans Think Her 'The Alchemy' Lyrics Are About Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' lyrics appear to be about Kim Kardashian

Are Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' Lyrics About Kim Kardashian? The Song Meaning Explained
Read Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Prologue In Full Here

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Prologue Poem In Full Here

Taylor Swift 'So Long, London' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Are Taylor Swift's 'So Long, London' Lyrics About Joe Alwyn? The Heartbreaking Meaning Explained

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch