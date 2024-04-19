Are Taylor Swift's 'So Long, London' Lyrics About Joe Alwyn? The Heartbreaking Meaning Explained

19 April 2024, 05:10 | Updated: 19 April 2024, 06:23

Taylor Swift 'So Long, London' Lyrics Meaning Explained
Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift's 'So Long, London' lyrics appear to contain connections to 'You're Losing Me' and 'London Boy'.

Taylor Swift's 'So Long, London' is here and it's even more heartbreaking than fans expected. Is it about Joe Alwyn though?

It's common Swiftie knowledge that Taylor Swift's track fives tend to be some of her most emotionally affecting songs. From 'Dear John' and 'All Too Well' to 'Tolerate It' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid', it's hard not to get misty eyed when they come on. As a result, fans were eager to hear 'So Long, London' on 'The Tortured Poets Department' and it doesn't disappoint.

What is the meaning behind Taylor Swift's 'So Long, London' lyrics though? Here's a breakdown of the tear-inducing track.

Who are Taylor Swift's 'So Long, London' lyrics about?

Taylor Swift shares cryptic message

In 'So Long, London', Taylor sings about ending a relationship after single-handedly trying to make it work to no avail. There are multiple lyrical connections in the song to Taylor's 'Midnights' track 'You're Losing Me' that fans think was written about her ex Joe. Not only that but 'So Long, London' appears to be a direct nod to Taylor's previous love song 'London Boy'.

In the opening verse, Taylor heartbreakingly explains: I kept calm and carried the weight of the rift / Pulled him in tighter each time he was drifting away / My spine split from carrying us up the hill / Wet through my clothes, weary bones caught the chill / I stopped trying to make him laugh, stopped trying to drill the safe.

The second verse then seemingly contains explicit references to Taylor's relationship with Joe. She sings: I left all I knew you left me at the house by the Heath / I stopped CPR, after all it’s no use / The spirit was gone, we would never come to / And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free.

While dating Joe, Taylor left the US to live with him in a house by the heath. The lyric 'I stopped CPR' connects to the line 'I can't find a pulse / My heart won't beat for you anymore in 'You're Losing Me'. And the final part of the verse appears to reference the fact that Taylor dated Joe for six whole years including the end of her 20s.

Later Taylor admits: I’m just mad as hell cause I loved this place in reference to the fact that she's lost London the city as well as her relationship. She ends singing: Two graves, one gun / You’ll find someone. No, I'm not crying. You are!

Taylor is yet to discuss the meaning behind the song. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when she does.

Taylor Swift - 'So Long, London' Lyrics

VERSE 1
I saw in my mind ferry lights through the mist
I kept calm and carried the weight of the rift
Pulled him in tighter each time he was drifting away
My spine split from carrying us up the hill
Wet through my clothes, weary bones caught the chill
I stopped trying to make him laugh, stopped trying to drill the safe

CHORUS
Thinking how much sad did you think I had, did you think I had in me?
Oh the tragedy
So long London
You’ll find someone

VERSE 2
I didn’t opt in to be your odd man out
I founded the club she’s heard great things about
I left all I knew you left me at the house by the Heath
I stopped CPR, after all it’s no use
The spirit was gone, we would never come to
And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free

CHORUS
For so long, London
Stitches undone
Two graves, one gun
I’ll find someone

VERSE 3
And you say I abandoned the ship, but I was going down with it
My white knuckle dying grip, holding tight to your quiet resentment
And my friends said it isn’t right to be scared
Every day old love affair, every breath feels like rarest air
When you’re not sure if he wants to be there

BRIDGE
So how much sad did you think I had, did you think I had in me?
How much tragedy?
Just how low did you think I’d go ‘fore I’d self implode?
'Fore I’d have to go be free?
You swore that you loved, me but where were the clues?
I died on the altar waiting for the proof
You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days
And I’m just getting colour back into my face
I’m just mad as hell cause I loved this place for

OUTRO
So long, London
Had a good run
A moment of warm sun
But I’m not the one
So long, London
Stitches undone
Two graves, one gun
You’ll find someone

