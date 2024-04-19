Are Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' Lyrics About Kim Kardashian? The Song Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' lyrics appear to be about Kim Kardashian. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Who is Aimee on Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' lyrics? Fans think the song is about Kim Kardashian.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Did Taylor Swift just drop a song about Kim Kardashian? If the lyrics to 'thanK you aIMee' are anything to go by, it might be her most direct song about Kim to date.

Taylor just dropped her highly anticipated 'The Tortured Poets Department' album and went on to surprise everyone by announcing that it was actually a secret DOUBLE ALBUM (!). Alongside the original 16 tracks, there's another 15 that have just been released.

One of those tracks is 'thanK you aIMee', which sees Taylor detail the pain she went through at the hands of a bully and how the situation prompted her to build a legacy that cannot be undone.

The song title is stylised in lower case with three very specific letters capitalised: K, I and M. On Spotify and Apple Music, the lyrics are also stylised in the same way. And what does that spell, besties? KIM! (See, spelling is fun!)

As a result, fans believe that the track is a vulnerable and honest confession about Taylor's complicated feelings towards Kim. Read the full lyrics and detailed explanation below.

Is Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' about Kim Kardashian?

Fans think Taylor Swift's 'thanK You aIMee' lyrics are about Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

In the chorus, Taylor sings: All that time you were throwing punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F–k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushing / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.

After the 'Famous' phone call incident with Kim and Kanye in which she was falsely accused of lying, Taylor retreated and removed herself from the public eye. She wrote Reputation in response, but the same time, she was falling in love and building a relationship with Joe Alwyn, away from the prying public and paparazzi. Despite the 'punches' Kim was throwing at Taylor, Taylor acknowledges that she also gained something from the whole situation.

In the third verse, Taylor echoes that sentiment, singing: I wrote a thousand songs that you find uncool / I built a legacy which you can't undo / But when I count the scars, there's a moment of truth / That there wouldn't be this, if there hadn't been you.

As Taylor sings on 'Look What You Made Me Do', the whole Kim/Kanye feud sparked the death of 'the old Taylor' and the birth of the Taylor that has gone on to build an untouchable empire. Again, Taylor acknowledges that this might not exist if it hadn't have been for what happened. She turned an awful situation into an incredible legacy.

Finally, there's one specific lyric that fans have latched on to, believing it to be referencing Kim's daughter North West. In the bridge, Taylor sings: One day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.

North, along with Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, have both been seen in TikTok videos singing along to Taylor Swift, with Penelope also donning Eras Tour merch. Kim previously joined North in one of those videos, lip-syncing along to 'Shake It Off', which has now been deleted from their joint account.

Taylor has never explicitly mentioned Kim in any of her songs before but there are a handful of tracks and lyrics in Taylor's discography that allude to the infamous feud and her feelings about Kim.

Taylor has not revealed exactly who or what 'thanK you aIMee' is about just yet. We'll update this article if she elaborates on the track.

Taylor Swift shares cryptic message

Read the full 'thanK you aIMee' lyrics here:

[Verse 1]

When I picture my hometown

There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you

And a plaque underneath it

That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school



[Pre-Chorus]

And it was always the same searing pain

But I dreamed that one day, I could say



[Chorus]

All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin'

And I can't forgive the way you made me feel

Screamed "F--k you, Aimee" to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'

But I can't forget the way you made me heal



[Verse 2]

And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill

Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе

And then she wrote hеadlines

In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take



[Pre-Chorus]

And it was always the same searing pain

But I prayed that one day, I could say

[Chorus]

All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin'

And I couldn't wait to show you it was real

Screamed "F--k you, Aimee" to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'

But I can't forget the way you made me heal



[Post-Chorus]

Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman

But she used to say she wished that you were dead I pushed each boulder up the hill

Your words are still just ringing in my head, ringing in my head



[Verse 3]

I wrote a thousand songs that you find uncool

I built a legacy which you can't undo

But when I count the scars, there's a moment of truth

That there wouldn't be this, if there hadn't been you



[Bridge]

And maybe you've reframed it

And in your mind you never beat my spirit black and blue

I don't think you've changed much

And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues

And one day, your kid comes home singin'

A song that only us two is gonna know is about you, 'cause— Thank you, Aimee

[Chorus]

All that time you were throwin' punches, it was all for nothin'

And our town, it looks so small, from way up here

Screamed "Thank you, Aimee" to the night sky, and the stars are stunnin'

'Cause I can't forget the way you made me heal



[Post-Chorus]

Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman

But she used to say she wished that you were dead

So I pushed each boulder up that hill

Your words were still just ringin' in my head, ringin' in my head



[Outro]

Thank you, Aimee

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.