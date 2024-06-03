How to listen to Capital (Taylor's Version)

On Air Now
Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby 6am - 10am
3 June 2024, 08:09 | Updated: 3 June 2024, 08:25
Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital (Taylor’s Version), a pop-up radio station dedicated to Taylor Swift which we've launched to celebrate the highly-anticipated UK leg of The Eras Tour.
1. Online via Global Player's Website
2. Via the Global Player mobile app
3. On Smart Speakers
4. On DAB Digital and Radio
Listen live to Capital (Taylor's Version) on Global Player. It's a free and easy online listening service and you can even listen back to the last 7 days of radio shows with our catchup service from your ultimate faves!
Download and install our free Global Player app, swipe to Capital (Taylor’s Version) and get listening on the go! Whether you want to access free live radio, podcasts, expertly-curated playlists or just catch up on your favourite Capital shows - it's all in one place, wherever you are.
Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)
Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)
Just say 'Alexa, Play Capital Taylor’s Version’ to listen live via the Capital Alexa skill.
Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax!
Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.
Just say "Ok Google, Play Capital Taylor’s Version”.
To listen to Capital (Taylor's version) on your DAB radio simply select ‘Capital (Taylor's Version)’.