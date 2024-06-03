How To Listen To Capital (Taylor’s Version)

Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital (Taylor’s Version), a pop-up radio station dedicated to Taylor Swift which we've launched to celebrate the highly-anticipated UK leg of The Eras Tour.

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. On DAB Digital and Radio

1. How To Listen To Capital (Taylor’s Version) Online

Listen live to Capital (Taylor's Version) on Global Player. It's a free and easy online listening service and you can even listen back to the last 7 days of radio shows with our catchup service from your ultimate faves!

There’s also much more on Global Player including exclusive podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM.

2. How To Listen To Capital (Taylor’s Version) via Global Player Mobile App

Download and install our free Global Player app, swipe to Capital (Taylor’s Version) and get listening on the go! Whether you want to access free live radio, podcasts, expertly-curated playlists or just catch up on your favourite Capital shows - it's all in one place, wherever you are.

Want to learn more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM? Check it out here.

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

3. How To Listen To Capital (Taylor’s Version) On Smart Speakers

Listen to Capital (Taylor's Version) on Alexa Devices
Listen to Capital (Taylor's Version) on Alexa Devices. Picture: Global

Just say 'Alexa, Play Capital Taylor’s Version’ to listen live via the Capital Alexa skill.

Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax!

Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

How To Listen To Capital (Taylor’s Version) On Google Home & Google Assistant

Listen to Capital (Taylor's Version) on Google devices
Listen to Capital (Taylor's Version) on Google devices. Picture: Global

Just say "Ok Google, Play Capital Taylor’s Version”.

4. Listen To Capital On FM and DAB

To listen to Capital (Taylor's version) on your DAB radio simply select ‘Capital (Taylor's Version)’.

