Here's everything you need to know about the talented Anne-Marie, from her secret relationship to rapper Slowthai to the name of her daughter.

British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie has been capturing our hearts since her debut song 'Do It Right' back in 2015. And since then, with hits like 'Ciao Adios' and 'Rockabye', she has remained a favourite in the pop scene.

In 2023 she began a tour for her third studio album 'Unhealthy' and whilst performing across Europe, the star was secretly pregnant. She never announced her pregnancy but in March 2024 she was spotted on a walk with her daughter in a pram.

As well as keeping her pregnancy out of the public eye, Anne-Marie managed to hide her relationship with rapper Slowthai, as it was revealed that they have been married since 2022.

So, we know she's good at keeping secret, but what else is there to know about Anne-Marie? Here's what we know...

Anne-Marie Performs at the O2 Arena for the first leg of the 'Unhealthy' tour. Picture: Getty

How old is Anne-Marie?

The singer is 32 years old. She was born in Essex on 7th April 1991, which means her star sign is Aries.

What is Anne-Marie's full name?

Her full name is Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, although her surname is likely to have been changed since it's reported that she is now married to rapper Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton.

Anne-Marie has been releasing hits since 2015. Picture: Getty

When did Anne-Marie meet her husband Slowthai?

It's unclear as to exactly when they met but it is said that they got married only a couple months after they began dating. Their secret wedding was held in Las Vegas on July 26, 2022, while she was on her ­'Dysfunctional' tour.

Slowthai is a 29-year-old British rapper who was brought up in Northampton, he rose to popularity in 2019 for his commentary on politics - specifically his lyrics about Brexit and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

His real name is Tyron Frampton but he got his stage name from his childhood nickname 'slow ty'. Apparently he was called this because he spoke in a slow, drawled tone.

Anne-Marie chose to marry the rapper ten months after he was first charged by police for alleged sexual crimes, which he has pleaded not guilty too.

The tabloids claim their relationship was not approved by Anne-Marie's record label, but a source has said that she intends to stick by him, saying: "Anne-Marie loves Tyron. They are very happy together.”

Slowthai has been spotted wearing a wedding band recently. Picture: Getty

What is Anne-Marie's baby called?

Anne-Marie's baby is called Seven, in tribute to her favourite number. An insider has said: “It is Anne-Marie's lucky number and she even has 0707 tattooed on her because she sees them as her angel numbers."

Seven is a baby girl and is the singer's first child. She kept the entire pregnancy of her daughter out of the public eye.

How did Anne-Marie get famous?

After being discovered by Elton John's record label Rocket Music, Anne-Marie became Rudimental's vocalist in 2014. She spent two years touring with the band and even featured on their album 'We the Generation', which had big names like Ed Sheeran and Dizzee Rascal also on it.

She went on to release her first EP 'Karate' in 2015 with Rudimental's then-new label Major Tom's. But things really took off for Anne-Marie when she dropped 'Alarm' in 2016 as the first single of her debut album 'Speak Your Mind'.

Anne-Marie perfroms with Rudimental at the iTunes Festival in 2014. Picture: Getty

How many albums does Anne-Marie have?

Anne-Marie has three studio albums:

Speak Your Mind

Therapy

Unhealthy

