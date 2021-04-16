Anne-Marie Tattoo Guide: The Meaning Behind Her Body Ink Revealed

On Air Now
16 April 2021
Anne-Marie has a serious love for tattoos but what do they all mean? Here’s how many she has and the meaning behind them explained.
Anne-Marie is no stranger to a bit of body ink as the ‘Ciao Adios’ star boasts an impressive collection of tattoos.
Gaining more tatts over the years, the ‘2002’ songstress has shown off her various inks on social media, as she has 21 altogether so far.
But what do they all mean?
Let’s take a look at Anne-Marie’s tattoo guide…
This was the first tattoo she ever got!
The ink is a nod to her middle name, Rose.
She previously said that her tattoos are written by people who have “taught her things”, so her BFF wrote “forgiveness” in his writing and she got it inked!
Another seemingly hand-written tattoo that Anne-Marie has had inked is her “love” ink, which is on her chest.
She has previously revealed that her finger tattoos, which she had done all at once, are for her parents.
The 30-year-old has a crescent moon on her left index finger, three horizontal lines on her left ring finger, one vertical line on her right ring finger and two dots on her right middle finger.
As a tribute to her grandfather, who is apparently a big tea drinker, she got a teeny cup of tea with the letter ‘C’ written inside, on her higher back, between her shoulder blades.
She has another handwritten tatt - “confidence” inked underneath her left knee.
Another inspirational word tattooed on Anne-Marie is her “trust” ink on the back of her right knee.
The ‘Rockabye’ songstress got matching ‘Mug’ tattoos with her good friend, Ed Sheeran.
They got the inks done together before their concert in 2018, previously revealing she got it written in the ‘Shape Of You’ singer’s handwriting since it’s the nickname they call each other - friendship goals or what?!
“Speak your mind”, which is inked on her right arm, is a tribute to Anne-Marie’s debut album with the same name.
She got the little ink tattooed in 2018 on the inner side of her left elbow.
Another body ink she got done in 2018 is her “think twice” tattoo, which is a gentle reminder to people to be kind.
This one speaks for itself as the singer has a super close relationship with her family.
The star appears to have tattoos on both of her thighs, which are slightly light.
She’s previously shown off the curved line tattoos with two dots on her left wrist.
A newer piece of ink, which she got done in the summer last year, is a stunning pinky promise tattoo on her left arm, just under her “mug” tatt.
She captioned the snap of her new ink with lyrics to her track ‘To Be Young’, penning: “Pinky promise things will stay the same.”
A fan of the handwritten vibe, Anne-Marie has “go to sleep” inked on her lower right arm.
She boasts two tiny dots on her left wrist, which is a matching tattoo with her friend, Nikkola, which they got done in 2018.
