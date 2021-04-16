Anne-Marie Tattoo Guide: The Meaning Behind Her Body Ink Revealed

Anne-Marie has 21 tattoos altogether. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie has a serious love for tattoos but what do they all mean? Here’s how many she has and the meaning behind them explained.

By Capital FM

Anne-Marie is no stranger to a bit of body ink as the ‘Ciao Adios’ star boasts an impressive collection of tattoos.

Gaining more tatts over the years, the ‘2002’ songstress has shown off her various inks on social media, as she has 21 altogether so far.

But what do they all mean?

Let’s take a look at Anne-Marie’s tattoo guide…

Anne-Marie’s rose tattoo on her left hip

This was the first tattoo she ever got!

The ink is a nod to her middle name, Rose.

Anne-Marie got a rose tattoo as her first ink. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s ‘forgiveness’ tattoo on her shoulder

She previously said that her tattoos are written by people who have “taught her things”, so her BFF wrote “forgiveness” in his writing and she got it inked!

Anne-Marie has a "forgiveness" tattoo on her shoulder. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s ‘love’ chest tattoo

Another seemingly hand-written tattoo that Anne-Marie has had inked is her “love” ink, which is on her chest.

Anne-Marie has 'love' inked on her chest. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s 4 finger tattoos

She has previously revealed that her finger tattoos, which she had done all at once, are for her parents.

The 30-year-old has a crescent moon on her left index finger, three horizontal lines on her left ring finger, one vertical line on her right ring finger and two dots on her right middle finger.

Anne-Marie has four different tatts on her fingers. Picture: Instagram

Anne-Marie’s cup of tea tattoo on her back

As a tribute to her grandfather, who is apparently a big tea drinker, she got a teeny cup of tea with the letter ‘C’ written inside, on her higher back, between her shoulder blades.

Anne-Marie has a cup of tea tattoo on her back. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s ‘confidence’ tattoo under her left knee

She has another handwritten tatt - “confidence” inked underneath her left knee.

Anne-Marie has a few tattoos on her legs. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s right knee ‘trust’ tattoo

Another inspirational word tattooed on Anne-Marie is her “trust” ink on the back of her right knee.

Anne-Marie has 'trust' tatted on her. Picture: Instagram

Anne-Marie’s ‘mug’ tattoo on her left arm

The ‘Rockabye’ songstress got matching ‘Mug’ tattoos with her good friend, Ed Sheeran.

They got the inks done together before their concert in 2018, previously revealing she got it written in the ‘Shape Of You’ singer’s handwriting since it’s the nickname they call each other - friendship goals or what?!

Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran have matching 'mug' tattoos. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s ‘speak your mind’ tattoo on her right arm

“Speak your mind”, which is inked on her right arm, is a tribute to Anne-Marie’s debut album with the same name.

'Speak Your Mind' is the name of Anne-Marie's first album. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s ‘yin and yang’ tattoo inside her left elbow

She got the little ink tattooed in 2018 on the inner side of her left elbow.

Anne-Marie has a small yin and yang tattoo. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s ‘think twice’ tattoo above her right ankle

Another body ink she got done in 2018 is her “think twice” tattoo, which is a gentle reminder to people to be kind.

Anne-Marie’s ‘family is everything’ back tattoo

This one speaks for itself as the singer has a super close relationship with her family.

Anne-Marie got an ink tribute to her family. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s thigh tattoos

The star appears to have tattoos on both of her thighs, which are slightly light.

Anne-Marie's thigh tattoos are slightly faded. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s curved line/dots tattoo on her left wrist

She’s previously shown off the curved line tattoos with two dots on her left wrist.

Anne-Marie’s pinky promise tattoo on her left arm

A newer piece of ink, which she got done in the summer last year, is a stunning pinky promise tattoo on her left arm, just under her “mug” tatt.

She captioned the snap of her new ink with lyrics to her track ‘To Be Young’, penning: “Pinky promise things will stay the same.”

Anne-Marie got a pinky promise tattoo alluding to her 'To Be Young' lyrics. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s ‘go to sleep’ tattoo on her right arm

A fan of the handwritten vibe, Anne-Marie has “go to sleep” inked on her lower right arm.

Anne-Marie has the words 'go to sleep' tattooed on her arm. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s dot tattoos on her left wrist

She boasts two tiny dots on her left wrist, which is a matching tattoo with her friend, Nikkola, which they got done in 2018.

