These are the highest earning Christmas tunes. Picture: Alamy

Here are the Christmas songs that make the most money year after year.

Creating a Christmas hit is an artist's best investment as it keeps bringing back those returns year on year. The likes of Ariana Grande, Sia and Taylor Swift have all jumped on this money making train.

We all have our dedicated Christmas playlist or special festive songs we can't go a holiday season without, but which are deemed the best in terms of how much cash they make?

Well, some years back The Guinness World Book of Records branded Bing Crosby's 1940s hit 'White Christmas' not only the best selling Christmas single of all time but the best selling single period. With "over 100 million records around the world, [and] at least 50 million sales as singles" the tunes is estimated to generate £328,000 every year.

Newcomers in the Christmas space are fighting for that top spot though, with Mariah Carey's hit 'All I Want For Christmas' making millions every year. And Ariana's hit 'Santa Baby' is said to of made over $7 million since it came out in 2014.

Here are 5 of the highest earning Christmas songs year on year...

Mariah Carey is believed to make an average of around $3 million (£2.4million) each year for 'All I Want For Christmas'. Picture: Getty

1. 'White Christmas' Bing Crosby

The Guinness World Record holder is estimated to make £328,000 every year.

Bing Crosby - White Christmas

2. 'Merry Xmas Everybody' by Slade

It has us screaming 'It's Christmassss' every year and it makes approximately £1m in royalties per year while doing so.

Slade - Merry Xmas Everybody - Official Video

3. 'All I Want for Christmas is You' by Mariah Carey

According to The Economist, this song made Mariah a whopping $60million (£47.3) between 1994 and 2016. That's an average of $2.6 million (£2million) per year!

Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Official Video)

4. 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The massive tune sang by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley makes an estimated £300,000 every year.

Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video)

'Last Christmas' returns to the top charts every year. Picture: Alamy

5. 'Fairytale of New York' by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl

This iconic Celtic punk track is said to make around £400,000 every year.

The Pogues - Fairytale Of New York (Official Video)

