Myles Smith Confirms ‘Stargazing’ Took Him 15 Minutes To Write

24 July 2024, 20:15 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 20:18

Myles Smith on the huge success of ‘Stargazing’ and doing open mic nights aged 12!

By Kathryn Knight

‘Stargazing’ is one of the biggest songs of the summer and singer Myles Smith let us in on his simple approach to making the song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Myles Smith spoke to Sonny Jay on the Capital Evening Show on Wednesday (24th July) after his song ’Stargazing’ became the ultimate summer soundtrack.

Sonny asked Myles if it was true that 'Stargazing' only took him 15 minutes to write and he confirmed the lyrics came to him naturally in a very short space of time.

He spilled: “Yes! I feel like when a song comes naturally it’s usually a good song and it was one of many I wrote within the same week.

Myles Smith performing at Glastonbury in 2024
Myles Smith performing at Glastonbury in 2024. Picture: Getty

“It wrote itself, sometimes songs do that when they feel right. They just kind of leave your brain and go to your mouth in a split second and you just don’t fight it.”

Myles also spoke about learning piano and guitar at 12 years old and how he started his career in pubs and clubs, reminiscing how far he’s come.

“It really puts into perspective ‘success’ because for me anything passed that is success, so where I am now is such a privilege and benefit and the fact that people take time out of their day to listen to me and choose to spend money to come see me, I can never complain again.”

He also shared the meaning of his 2024 hit song, revealing a starry-night in Malibu may or may not have influenced the tune.

Watch the full interview with Myles Smith on the Capital Evening Show on Global Player now!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Is Lady Gaga performing at the Olympic Games 2024?

Is Lady Gaga Performing At The Olympics?

Snoop Dogg has a very high tea with Capital

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years Of 'Gin And Juice' With High Tea And Spills On New Music

f5ve reveal their favourite 3 songs of all time

f5ve Reveal Their Favourite 3 Songs Of All Time | My Life In 20

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Hot On Capital

All of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy pictures so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Zachary Levi wants Timothée Chalamet to play live-action Flynn Rider

Tangled's Zachary Levi Wants Timothée Chalamet To Play Live-Action Flynn Rider

TV & Film

The Love Island talent show never disppoints

The Love Island Talent Show’s Most Iconic Performances Of All Time

Love Island

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

TV & Film

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

TV & Film

Does Lady Cowper's first name hint at Sophie Beckett's introduction?

Bridgerton Fans Spot Major Hint That Sophie Beckett Has Connection To Cowpers

TV & Film

Bridgerton boss Jess Brownell confirmed two-year wait for season 4

Bridgerton Boss Confirms Season 4 Won't Air Until 2026

TV & Film

What does IFB mean on TikTok? The 'Teamwork' trend explained

What Does 'Teamwork IFB' Mean On TikTok? The Entire Trend Explained

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Here's why the kiss was cut from Twisters

Twisters Director Explains Why Tyler And Kate's Kiss Was Cut From The Film

TV & Film

Who will play Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton season 3?

Who Will Play Sophie Beckett In Bridgerton Season 4? Here's What We Know So Far

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Meet the Love Island bombshell's sister

Who Is Joey Essex's Sister? Get To Know Frankie Essex, Her Children, Boyfriend & More

Joey has opened up about him mum passing

What Happened To Joey Essex's Mum? Everything He's Said About The Tragedy

Wil and Uma spill on their future plans in Q&A

Love Island's Wil And Uma Plan Huge Next Step In Their Relationship

Love Island

Who does Benedict marry in Bridgerton? Here's what happens with Sophie Beckett in the books

Who Does Benedict Marry In Bridgerton? Sophie Beckett Could Arrive In Season 3

TV & Film

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline With Paul Suarez Explained

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline Explained

TV & Film

Benedict Bridgerton will take the lead in Bridgerton season 4

Bridgerton Season 4 Confirms Benedict Bridgerton Will Be The Lead

TV & Film

Joey Essex was brought to tears after family reunion on Love Island

Joey Essex In Tears After His Sister Says Their Mum Would Be 'So Proud' Of Him

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch