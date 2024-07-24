Myles Smith Confirms ‘Stargazing’ Took Him 15 Minutes To Write

By Kathryn Knight

‘Stargazing’ is one of the biggest songs of the summer and singer Myles Smith let us in on his simple approach to making the song.

Myles Smith spoke to Sonny Jay on the Capital Evening Show on Wednesday (24th July) after his song ’Stargazing’ became the ultimate summer soundtrack.

Sonny asked Myles if it was true that 'Stargazing' only took him 15 minutes to write and he confirmed the lyrics came to him naturally in a very short space of time.

He spilled: “Yes! I feel like when a song comes naturally it’s usually a good song and it was one of many I wrote within the same week.

“It wrote itself, sometimes songs do that when they feel right. They just kind of leave your brain and go to your mouth in a split second and you just don’t fight it.”

Myles also spoke about learning piano and guitar at 12 years old and how he started his career in pubs and clubs, reminiscing how far he’s come.

“It really puts into perspective ‘success’ because for me anything passed that is success, so where I am now is such a privilege and benefit and the fact that people take time out of their day to listen to me and choose to spend money to come see me, I can never complain again.”

He also shared the meaning of his 2024 hit song, revealing a starry-night in Malibu may or may not have influenced the tune.

