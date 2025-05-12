MAFS Australia Billy spotted on dating app despite rumoured Awhina romance

12 May 2025, 12:58 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 15:28

MAFS Australia Billy reportedly on dating app despite Awhina romance
MAFS Australia Billy reportedly on dating app despite Awhina romance. Picture: Instagram / Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia groom Billy has allegedly been spotted on Hinge...

We cannot keep up with the MAFS Australia series 12 cast, there has been more beef, more wife swaps and more drama than we ever imagined when we met this cast of hopeful romantics at the start of year.

While the show may have finished airing in the UK and Australia, the cast have been keeping the interest in them at an all time high, even six months after they filmed the reunion episode. Whether it be TikTok beef, new romances or dating profiles - we're sat.

Jamie and Eliot aren't the only unlikely pair from the show causing a 'will-they-won't-they' debate among MAFS fans, as Billy and Awhina seem to have sparked up a pretty legit romance after filming... or so we thought.

Billy and Awhina on Instagram
Billy and Awhina on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Despite seemingly going Instagram official with Awhina, an account going by Billy's name has surfaced on the dating app Hinge - throwing their entire romance up into the air.

However, the account is not verified in any of the screenshots that have emerged so there's a high chance this actually isn't him.

In the screenshots shared by So Dramatic! at the end of April, one of Billy's prompt's reads: "We'll get along if you've got nice nails." Another says: "All I ask is that you brush ya teeth." A third says: "I'm looking for someone who slicks there hair back before wash days [sic]."

In the comments, one fan joked that "the bar is in hell". Fans also called out the wrong use of 'their' in one of the prompts. (Sabrina Carpenter was so right when she sang "Jesus, what's a girl to do? This boy doesn't even know the difference between there, their, and they are" in 'Slim Pickins'.)

While Awhina and Billy have shared some adorable pictures and videos on social media together, neither of them have actually directly addressed their rumoured romance.

In conversation with Women's Day, Awhina said: "Billy would be a great catch for anyone... His future wife would be a very lucky lady."

Billy joined the show married to Sierah, but their relationship started to go downhill during Partner Swap when Sierah was paired with Adrian (Awhina's MAFS husband). Sierah formed a strong bond with Adrian despite being unable to open up to Billy.

Sierah and Adrian even had to shut down cheating allegations thrown at them. In an interview with Yahoo! Australia, Adrian claimed that nothing ever happened between them, saying: "There absolutely wasn't anything going on between me and Sierah.

"It was the dumbest thing and I knew they were doing that the whole time and Sierah did as well. Like the way that was gonna be portrayed."

Adrian and Sierah sat next to each other at the dinner party
Adrian and Sierah sat next to each other at the dinner party. Picture: Nine

Meanwhile, Adrian and Awhina made it past Partner Swap and even made it all the way to Final Vows where they ended things.

Their split was for a myriad of reasons but they ended up spending that night together as they couldn't ignore their chemistry. Since filming things haven't exactly been civil between them and Adrian even took a swipe at Awhina's parenting in a TikTok.

