Ex-flatmate reveals what Jacqui from MAFS Australia is like in real life

11 May 2025, 10:00

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's alleged former flatmate spoke about what it was like to live with her.
MAFS Australia's Jacqui's alleged former flatmate spoke about what it was like to live with her. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The former flatmate of MAFS Australia’s Jacqui has spilled the tea on what it’s really like to live with her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jacqui Burfoot had quite the experience on Married at First Sight Australia when she was matched up with ‘warrior’ groom Ryan Donnelly.

From the very first episode, Jacqui was one of the main names on everybody’s lips. From deep dives into whether she really won Miss New Zealand to accusations from fans that she was ‘fake crying’ on the show, the MAFS bride certainly left viewers with plenty of questions.

Since leaving the experiment, Jacqui has carved out a bit of an online presence for herself, largely by sharing the 'truth' about episodes when they dropped Down Under or more recently, by providing regular updates on her new romance with fellow MAFS star Clint Rice.

And now in another development, Jacqui’s alleged former flatmate has spoken out about their experience of living with her and given some insight into what she’s really like behind closed doors.

Jacqui was paired up with Ryan on MAFS Australia.
Jacqui was paired up with Ryan on MAFS Australia. . Picture: Nine

Responding to a Reddit thread where users were encouraged to share their real life experiences with MAFS cast members, Chattr reported that one user wrote: “Jacqui Burfoot! She was my flatmate for a couple of years. She’s exactly as she appears on screen.”

The so-called flatmate corroborated Jacqui’s claims that the show has been edited a lot, but they did admit that the way Jacqui behaved was pretty bang on. They continued: “It’s heavily edited, you can see it in the frankenbiting, but the content that she gives them to edit… Spot on.”

For those who don’t know, frankenbiting refers to an editing method of pulling audio bites from different time periods together to create one, continuous (but false) narrative.

The alleged flatmate continued: “Her moods did change like that and the stuff she said was so perplexing. She never accepted fault for anything, always felt ‘sorry’ for us and offered unsolicited advice for how we could ‘be better’ at our jobs or in our relationships. If we ever stood up for ourselves she suddenly became the victim.”

Jacqui is now engaged to another MAFS groom, Clint Rice.
Jacqui is now engaged to another MAFS groom, Clint Rice. . Picture: Instagram

Since Jacqui finished filming MAFS she’s been veery vocal about her time on the show and has made a raft of claims about things that happened during filming and the fact that she believes she was given a 'bad edit'.

However, one of her fellow MAFS brides, Rhi Disljenkovic, has also recently weighed in on Jacqui's claims that she was edited to make her look like a "crazy psycho". She told Yahoo!: "It's funny, you do see people talking about ‘bad edits’, and so far I think what has been shown on TV is exactly what people are like."

She also addressed the ongoing saga about Jacqui’s crying, as Rhi described her as “the boy who cried wolf”.

Rhi continued: “I think that when someone can just turn it off and on like that, it does make you question how genuine they are. Like for me to cry, I know everybody's different, but I can't just wipe my tears and go, ‘Okay I’m fine’ and just walk on. It takes me a little bit to get over it because I am genuinely sad."

Ultimately, Rhi was left on the fence about how she felt about Jacqui, noting that while they sometimes had good chats there was "constant flip-flops and contradictions" which made it hard to understand her.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

Are Lauren and Eliot from MAFS Australia still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Hot On Capital

Modern Family's Ariel Winter explains heartbreaking reason why she left Hollywood

Modern Family's Ariel Winter explains heartbreaking reason why she left Hollywood

Lea Michele says she "wasn't allowed to stop" filming Glee when Corey Monteith died

Lea Michele says she "wasn't allowed to stop" filming Glee when Corey Monteith died

Wicked's Marissa Bode has urged the Met Gala to be more inclusive for people with disabilities

Wicked's Marissa Bode calls out Met Gala for lack of disability inclusivity

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Rhi and Jeff responded to claims their romance was 'staged'.

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff shut down claims their marriage was ‘staged’

Are Jacqui and Ryan from MAFS Australia 2025 still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

MAFS Australia's Eliot defends use of controversial term following backlash

MAFS Australia's Eliot defends use of controversial term after backlash

Carina made a shocking admission about Billy and the reunion.

MAFS Australia’s Carina claims Billy asked her to ‘fake being a couple’ at the reunion

Is Molly-Mae back together with Tommy Fury?

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together?

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'back together' speculation finally comes to an end

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury tease baby news after confirming they're back together

Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more

Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

Molly-Mae is very close with sister Zoe Rae

Meet Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe Rae – everything you need to know

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

Love Island

Adrian took a swipe at Awhina's parenting in a TikTok video.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian takes brutal swipe at Awhina's parenting skills

More TV & Entertainment News

Penn Badgley explains why he fought for Joe to be as "naked as possible" in You season 5 finale

Penn Badgley explains why he fought for Joe to be as "naked as possible" in You season 5 finale
Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Jamie opened up about her relationship with Eliot.

MAFS Australia’s Jamie says Eliot relationship is 'not a publicity stunt'

MAFS Australia's Dave says real reason for Jamie split was cut from the show

MAFS Australia's Dave says real reason for Jamie split was cut from the show

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui and the cast's reaction

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint?

What is MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui's age gap?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Clint has called out the producers for making him look 'foolish' in their editing.

MAFS Australia’s Clint exposes 'frankenbiting' in the show's edit

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start seeing each other?

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start dating?