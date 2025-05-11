Ex-flatmate reveals what Jacqui from MAFS Australia is like in real life

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's alleged former flatmate spoke about what it was like to live with her. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The former flatmate of MAFS Australia’s Jacqui has spilled the tea on what it’s really like to live with her.

Jacqui Burfoot had quite the experience on Married at First Sight Australia when she was matched up with ‘warrior’ groom Ryan Donnelly.

From the very first episode, Jacqui was one of the main names on everybody’s lips. From deep dives into whether she really won Miss New Zealand to accusations from fans that she was ‘fake crying’ on the show, the MAFS bride certainly left viewers with plenty of questions.

Since leaving the experiment, Jacqui has carved out a bit of an online presence for herself, largely by sharing the 'truth' about episodes when they dropped Down Under or more recently, by providing regular updates on her new romance with fellow MAFS star Clint Rice.

And now in another development, Jacqui’s alleged former flatmate has spoken out about their experience of living with her and given some insight into what she’s really like behind closed doors.

Jacqui was paired up with Ryan on MAFS Australia. . Picture: Nine

Responding to a Reddit thread where users were encouraged to share their real life experiences with MAFS cast members, Chattr reported that one user wrote: “Jacqui Burfoot! She was my flatmate for a couple of years. She’s exactly as she appears on screen.”

The so-called flatmate corroborated Jacqui’s claims that the show has been edited a lot, but they did admit that the way Jacqui behaved was pretty bang on. They continued: “It’s heavily edited, you can see it in the frankenbiting, but the content that she gives them to edit… Spot on.”

For those who don’t know, frankenbiting refers to an editing method of pulling audio bites from different time periods together to create one, continuous (but false) narrative.

The alleged flatmate continued: “Her moods did change like that and the stuff she said was so perplexing. She never accepted fault for anything, always felt ‘sorry’ for us and offered unsolicited advice for how we could ‘be better’ at our jobs or in our relationships. If we ever stood up for ourselves she suddenly became the victim.”

Jacqui is now engaged to another MAFS groom, Clint Rice. . Picture: Instagram

Since Jacqui finished filming MAFS she’s been veery vocal about her time on the show and has made a raft of claims about things that happened during filming and the fact that she believes she was given a 'bad edit'.

However, one of her fellow MAFS brides, Rhi Disljenkovic, has also recently weighed in on Jacqui's claims that she was edited to make her look like a "crazy psycho". She told Yahoo!: "It's funny, you do see people talking about ‘bad edits’, and so far I think what has been shown on TV is exactly what people are like."

She also addressed the ongoing saga about Jacqui’s crying, as Rhi described her as “the boy who cried wolf”.

Rhi continued: “I think that when someone can just turn it off and on like that, it does make you question how genuine they are. Like for me to cry, I know everybody's different, but I can't just wipe my tears and go, ‘Okay I’m fine’ and just walk on. It takes me a little bit to get over it because I am genuinely sad."

Ultimately, Rhi was left on the fence about how she felt about Jacqui, noting that while they sometimes had good chats there was "constant flip-flops and contradictions" which made it hard to understand her.

